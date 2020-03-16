TOO HOT! Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh sets the internet on fire with her sizzling hot photoshoot

MUMBAI: Sharvari Wagh who rose to fame with Rani Mukherji and Saif Ali Khan starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 has impressed the masses with her bubbly personality, and talent, but nowadays, she's setting the internet on fire with her sizzling photos. The actress shared a couple of pictures from her latest photoshoot, and it has left her followers stunned. Let's take a look at the pictures.

Also Read:Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer shares some adorable pictures with Fahmaan Khan, but her CAPTION grabs the limelight

We are sure that even you are stunned by Sharvari's hot avatar. Though she looks stunning in this flashy outfit.By looking at her latest avatar, her fans will bestow her with the title 'enchantress.'

Every other picture from her photoshoot proves her to be sexier than before. Sharvari has given a pleasant surprise to her admirers.

Sharvari posted this carousel post with the caption, "Thought it was time for some serious self reflection," and we are wondering who's sexier, Sharvari or her reflection.

Also Read:A Tellychakkar Exclusive: In conversation with Khushboo Sinhha. A first-time director who has curved a niche for herself in Marathi films

Moments after her post, several followers dropped heart and fire emojis on it. One of the users wrote, "INTERNET JUST STOPPED FOR A MINUTE," and we agreed with him.

Sharvari was last seen with Sidharth Chaturvedi in Bunty aur Babli 2. Before that, Sharvari impressed the audience with the series The Forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke Liye.

Credit: DNA