TOO HOT! Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh sets the internet on fire with her sizzling hot photoshoot
Sharvari who was last seen with Sidharth Chaturvedi in Bunty aur Babli 2, impressed the audience with the series The Forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke Liye
MUMBAI: Sharvari Wagh who rose to fame with Rani Mukherji and Saif Ali Khan starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 has impressed the masses with her bubbly personality, and talent, but nowadays, she's setting the internet on fire with her sizzling photos. The actress shared a couple of pictures from her latest photoshoot, and it has left her followers stunned. Let's take a look at the pictures.
Also Read:Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer shares some adorable pictures with Fahmaan Khan, but her CAPTION grabs the limelight
Every other picture from her photoshoot proves her to be sexier than before. Sharvari has given a pleasant surprise to her admirers.
Also Read:A Tellychakkar Exclusive: In conversation with Khushboo Sinhha. A first-time director who has curved a niche for herself in Marathi films
Sharvari was last seen with Sidharth Chaturvedi in Bunty aur Babli 2. Before that, Sharvari impressed the audience with the series The Forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke Liye.
Credit: DNA
Add new comment