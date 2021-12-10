TOO HOT TO HANDLE! Malaika Arora’s SIZZLING PHOTOS in a sexy animal print leaves fans stunned!

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora recently vacationed in the Maldives with Arjun Kapoor. On their social media accounts, the couple also shared pictures and videos of their relaxing vacation, in which the couple was seen cycling, sharing a romantic date, and working out inside a pool together.

After returning from her trip, Malaika posted pictures from a photoshoot in which she is seen wearing an animal print ensemble. In the photos, Malaika looked bold and radiant.

The actress wore a body-hugging animal print dress for the photoshoot. Her photos are stunning. Arora wore golden-toned earrings, neckpiece, and rings to match her outfit. The jewelry looked amazing and complimented her dress perfectly.

This photoshoot seems to have been for the MTV show 'Supermodel Of The Year'. The fans loved Arora's bold and sizzling appearance. A fan called her "Tigress" in the comments, other users called her 'sexy, hottie, and stunning’.

Malaika's most popular dance numbers include 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha', 'Maahi Ve', 'Kaal Dhamaal', 'Munni Badnaam Hui', and 'Anarkali Disco Chali'.

On Wednesday 8 December, Malaika Arora also shared a video on Instagram that was a snapshot of her romantic Maldives vacation with Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika is quite active on Instagram, posting a lot of behind-the-scenes photos of her shows, or her multiple brand investments, or even her fitness routine.

Credits: DNA

