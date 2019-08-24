News

Too much clicking of little son Taimur Ali Khan’s pictures upsets dad Saif Ali Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Aug 2019 02:59 PM

MUMBAI: Taimur Ali Khan is loved by everyone. In fact, the super adorable kid is an internet sensation. The tiny tot’s pictures will surely make you happy and the photographers never get tired of clicking his pictures. His parents, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, have always been very welcoming towards the paparazzi clicking photos of their son. Their idea was that if they try and stop it, the frenzy would only increase. But the paparazzi frenzy reached an unbearable point, leaving the parents worried.  

Saif had to issue a diktat to the photographers asking them not to click photos of their son when he is not accompanied by the parents. Today, the diktat was re-issued, when the paparazzi crossed the line. Taimur was spotted playing near his house, sans Kareena or Saif. The photographers clicked his pictures, which were circulated all over the media. But turns out, Saif turned up at the scene and reprimanded the shutterbugs. "No, no not outside the house please, like we promised. No, enough, you are not supposed to do that," Saif said angrily in a video, which went viral on Instagram. 

Tags > Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, paparazzi frenzy, Instagram, video,

