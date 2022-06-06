Toolsidas Junior traces director Mridul's real life story

MUMBAI : Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar's latest release Toolsidas Junior based against the backdrop of Snooker, traces the real life story of director Mridul, unfolding the emotional story of his childhood bond with his father, played by Varun Buddhadev and late veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor respectively. 

Set in Kolkata, Toolsidas Junior presents the story of a Snooker champion played by Rajiv Kapoor who succumbs to alcohol resulting in the inability to win the trophy. Determined to shine his family name on the winner's board, his son, Toolsidas Junior undertakes special coaching under former Indian champion played by Sanjay Dutt to bag the trophy at the Snooker championship.

Basing the story on his own life, writer and director Mridul presented Toolsidas Junior as an ode to his father and had desired to arrange a special screening of the film for his real father and Rajiv Kapoor. However, as fate would have it, both, his father and Rajiv Kapoor lost their lives in the same year, before the release of the film.

Director Mridul shares, "Snooker has been a very pivotal part of my life, especially because of the memories it beholds with my father. Toolsidas Junior depicts one of the most cherished parts of my life. I fought hard to bring my father glory back then and I wanted to do the same by making Toolsidas Junior.
When the film was almost ready, I had decided to arrange a special preview of the film for my father with Rajiv Kapoor sir, as he plays my father's character on screen. Unfortunately, Rajiv sir left us in February last year and soon after that, even my father passed away. However, they both did see the final cut individually before they left us.  I'm glad both their memories would live forever in the form of Toolsidas Junior."

Ashutosh Gowariker says, "When Mridul came to me with the script, I didn't know it was his story, I only felt it was a film I wanted to make. The raw and relatable emotions of Midi's story found a place in my heart and when I learnt it was Mridul's own journey, I could realise why the honesty and heart in it felt so pure. We often say cinema is a reflection of society, Toolsidas Junior definitely mirrors the reality in the most appealing manner."

Toolsidas Junior, released on Netflix today, 23rd May marks Rajiv Kapoor's final and posthumous appearance following his death in February 2021.

Taking the audience through the life of a boy and his immense love for his father set against the background of the sport, 'Toolsidas Junior' stars late actor Rajiv Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Varun Buddhadev in lead roles.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series present an Ashutosh Gowariker Productions' Toolsidas Junior. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker & Sunita Gowariker, the film written & directed by Mridul has started streaming on Netflix from May 23rd, 2022.

