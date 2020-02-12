Toon therapy: A date with Aamir Khan's popular characters

MUMBAI: Cartoonist Manoj Sinha has created a calendar featuring the caricature of popular characters that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has essayed over the years.

The cartoonist flew down to Mumbai to gift the calendar to the actor.

The calendar captures toon avatars of Aamir's characters in films such as "PK", "Andaz Apna Apna", "Dangal" and his upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha".

The calendar also features Aamir's characters from hits sich as "Ghajini", "3 Idiots", "Dil Chahta Hai", "Secret Superstar", "Lagaan" and "Taare Zameen Par".

Aamir currently awaits the release of "Laal Singh Chaddha" in December this year. The film is self-produced by Aamir, and directed by "Secret Superstar" maker Advait Chandan. The film is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump", starring Tom Hanks.

Aamir's film also features Kareena Kapoor and Tamil star Vijay Sethupati, and is slated to open on Christmas.