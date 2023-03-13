Top 5 highest-grossing films of Salman Khan

Salman Khan has entertained fans for over three decades. The superstar has many interesting films lined up, and today, let's look at Salman's top 5 highest-grossing movies...
Salman Khan

MUMBAI :Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars we have in Bollywood. He has entertained fans for over three decades and is everyone's favorite Bhai Jaan. 

The superstar has many interesting films lined up, and today, let's look at Salman's top 5 highest-grossing movies...

Tiger Zinda Hai 

Tiger Zinda Hai, which also starred Katrina Kaif in the lead role, is Salman Khan's highest-grossing film till now. The movie collected Rs. 339.16 crores at the box office. 

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Kabir Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan is undoubtedly one of the best films of Salman Khan. The movie had minted Rs. 320.34 crores at the ticket window. 

Sultan 

Sultan is Salman Khan's third highest-grossing film with a collection of Rs. 300.45 crores. The movie was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also starred Anushka Sharma in the lead role.

Kick 

Kick-starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez was a perfect entertainer. The movie collected Rs. 231.85 crores at the box office. 

Bharat 

Though Bharat was a semi-hit at the box office, it is Salman's fifth highest-grossing film with a collection of Rs. 211.07 crores. The movie starred Katrina Kaif as the female lead. 

Now, let's wait and watch which movie of the superstar will make it to the top 5 list next. 

