Top Bollywood actresses who faced challenges in their early life

MUMBAI: Behind every success story or successful people, be it in business, sports, or entertainment, there are many inspirational stories of hardships and difficulties that they have faced in their early stage of life and how they have overcome them before tasting success.

Today, we are going to speak about new talents in Bollywood whom we love seeing but whose stories we are not aware of.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is the talk of the town, especially after her shocking and dramatic weight loss and her emergence as a stylish Bollywood icon.

As we all know, Sara weighed 96 kilos before but managed to transform from fat to fit over the years. This was indeed a great challenge faced by the actress, but she emerged victorious.

Tara Sutaria

The actress made her Bollywood debut with SOTY2 opposite Tiger Shroff. She looked fab in the movie, but very few knew about her journey before her first film. She started her television career as a child artist in 2010 with Disney India's Big Bada Boom and went on to star in the channel's sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir (2012) and Oye Jassie (2013).

Being associated with the entertainment business since childhood, the love and passion of the actress towards acting was seen all these years, and in spite of many difficulties coming her way, she overcame them and achieved success.

Rakul Preet Singh

De De Pyaar De fame Rakul Preet is one of the most loved actresses we have today, and why not? Her acting skills and dance moves were loved by all.

Talking about her background, only very few knew about her past and the struggle she has gone through to reach where she is currently.

Right from her debut in the South to the several projects she did after that to prove herself, she did not have it easy. She serves as an inspiration to many now.

All three have tasted success after many hardships and challenges in their lives and came out stronger after fighting all odds.

Whose story touched you the most?

