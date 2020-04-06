Top Bollywood producer's daughter is Covid-19 positive

MUMBAI: Bollywood went into a tizzy after it emerged that the daughter of a top producer, the name behind Shah Rukh Khan films like Ra.One and Chennai Express - has tested Covid-19 positive, here on Monday.

The producer and his two daughters, including one who is an actress, and eight other family members live in Juhu's Ashok Nagar Society which is now gone under isolation, according to local municipal corporator Renu Hansraj.

Though shocked, the producer has taken to the crisis sportingly and even texted friends and close associates: "My daughter has not mingled with any foreign travelers and had no Covid-19 symptoms at all. It is my duty to inform you as we are law-abiding citizens. We are admitting her to Nanavati Hospital to be kept under isolation."

Hansraj added that all the building residents shall be tested for Covid-19, and they are all very cooperative.

A civic team visited the family on Monday for getting further details of their health status, the producer added, reassuring his friends in a message.

This is said to be the first case of Covid-19 reported from the posh Juhu area, the abode of top Bollywood film personalities, industrialists and celebs from different fields.

In the vicinity of the producer's apartment are the Jamnabai Narsee School, the N.M. College, Mithibai College, NMIMS, and even the homes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Jeetendra Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan among others.