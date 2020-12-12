Torbaaz Review: This movie on humanity touches your heart

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt starrer Torbaaz finally hits the digital screens and here is the complete review of the movie





One of the much-awaited movies of 2020, Torbaaz starring Sanjay Dutt, Rahul Dev, and Nargis Fakhri finally hits the digital screens across the globe, the film premiered on Netflix and is directed by Girish Malik, the movie speaks about love, hope, and humanity which is beautifully portrayed in this 133 minutes movie.This story begins in an area near Kabul, an area under the war zone, where living a normal life for anyone is very much difficult and where the children are been targeted and made suicide bombers. An ex-army doctor played by Sanjay Dutt at an Afghanistan refugee camp seeks to bring children joy through cricket and soon realizes that the stakes go beyond the sport. And what challenges he has to face during his process is something beautifully shown in the movie.The screenplay of the movie is solid and never allows you to get a bored and special mention to the graphics of the movie makes the movie visually appealing to watch also the direction of the movie is good and the entire location is beautifully covered.

ALSO READ – (https://www.tellychakkar.com/ digital/criminal-justice- behind-closed-doors-here-what- actress-shilpa-shukla-has-say- about-her )



Talking about the performances, we won’t be wrong in saying that this is one of Dutt’s best work in his recent time and he managed to keep us hooked and booked with his gang of children, but again special mention to be made or all the child artist in the movie who have carried the entire movie on their shoulder, on the other hand, Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev were decent on their part too.



The positive point of the movie is the concept of uniting every child refugee member (who could hold a gun in the future) towards a common goal for the betterment of their future and giving them a ray of hope. Also, the performances of all the child artists are really amazing to witness and as mentioned they are the real heroes of the movie, also the movie is a visual treat and all thanks to the graphics which helped in enhancing every scene.The negative points of the movie can be that the movie looks a little dragged in between and the screenplay loses its grip in a few portions but again the great performances save the downfall of the movie.Overall Torbaaz is a sweet story of hope, love, and humanity which touches your heart at many points.Team TellyChakkar goes for 3.5 stars for Torbaaz.