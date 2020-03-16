On Track: Chitrangda Singh's experience of travelling in Mumbai locals for the first time

Filming 'Modern Love: Mumbai' was an extremely special experience for Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh who essayed the role of the simple yet powerful Latika in 'Cutting Chai', part of the six-part OTT anthology.
MUMBAI: Filming 'Modern Love: Mumbai' was an extremely special experience for Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh who essayed the role of the simple yet powerful Latika in 'Cutting Chai', part of the six-part OTT anthology.

Though the actress carries many special memories from the filming back with her, one that stood out in particular was her first experience travelling on a local train, visiting Mumbai's CST station and exploring its heritage beauty.

As Chitrangda hails from Delhi, she never quite experienced it before.

Talking about her experience, Chitrangda says: "Being a Delhiite I never travelled by Mumbai local trains and since Mumbai is very close to my heart, shooting 'Modern Love' gave me the chance to actually explore the lifeline of the city - its local trains."

"My first time in a Mumbai local was a great experience, very lively amidst all the crowd. It was also wonderful interacting with the people and listening to their stories through the course of the journey," she adds.

After 'Modern Love: Mumbai', next up for Chitrangda is 'Gaslight', a suspense drama also starring Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey.

SOURCE : IANS 

