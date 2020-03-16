Tragedy! After Bidisha De Majumder, another Kolkata model found hanging in her room, details inside

Kolkata-based model Manjusha Niyogi found dead in her family residence
MUMBAI: In another shocking event, a Kolkata based model Manjusha Niyogi was found dead in her Kolkata’s residence on Friday.

She was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in her family residence in Kolkata's Patuli area, the second such incident in three days, police said.

Her mother claimed that the deceased was suffering from acute depression after the death of her friend and colleague in the industry, Bidisha De Majumder, two days before.

Niyogi's body was sent to a hospital for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, a police officer said.

"My daughter was severely depressed following her friend Bidisha's death and was constantly talking about her since then," Niyogi's mother was quoted saying.

Earlier model turned actress Bidisha De Majumdar has been found dead in her Kolkata apartment. She was found hanging in her residence on Wednesday, May 25. Reportedly, the actress was living in this rented flat for the last four years.

However, a suicide note was also recovered from her house. Based on the initial investigation, police suspect it to be a case of suicide. Besides, popular television actor Pallabi Dey was also found hanging inside her rented apartment in Garfa area around a fortnight ago.

Bidisha was a popular model before she made her acting debut with a short film titled ‘Bhaar- The Clown’ in 2021. The news of her demise has left her fans shocked.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

