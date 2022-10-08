Tragedy! Bollywood actress Tabu gets injured while performing a dare-devil stunt in Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Tabu who was last seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, escaped a major injury while performing a dare-devil stunt in Ajay Devgn's actioner titled 'Bholaa'. Tabu plays a fearless, high-ranking police officer in Ajay Devgn’s next.

This is one of the films in which Tabu will be seen performing several high octane stunts alongside the leading man, Ajay, who is playing the title role of Bholaa.

Sources say that the National Award winner was reportedly driving a truck in a dense jungle. The truck was being chased by some motorcycle goons.

In one take, one of the bikes that was racing crazily alongside the truck collided with it. And, Tabu who was in the truck caught some shredded glass from the crash. The source added that the impact of the collision was so strong that flying glass hit Tabu just above her right eye.

Medical help that was available on set said: "The injury is minor. She will not be needing stitches." Ajay, who was fully in charge of the situation, called for a short break, allowing the actress to rest till she gained her composure.

On the work front, Tabu was last seen in Kartik Aaryan’s box office superhit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that featured Kiara Advani in the female lead while her upcoming venture includes Ajay Devgn’s high-octane action drama Bholaa.

