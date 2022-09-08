Tragedy! Salman Khan’s opposition lawyer kills a police constable by a speeding car, details inside

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has often grabbed headlines owing to some controversies related to her professional life including the 1998 Blackbuck poach case and the Hit-and-Run case. Salman’s blackbuck poaching case was opposed by a lawyer who represents the Bishnoi community named Mahipal Bishnoi. In the latest shocking turn of events, Mahipal Bishnoi has reportedly killed a police constable with his car.

Also Read:Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan to get three-time hiked fees for hosting the upcoming season?

Reportedly, Mahipal Bishnoi who opposed actor Salman Khan in the blackbuck poaching case hit a police constable on Friday night by a speeding car. The policeman has been identified as 27-year-old Ramesh Saran. The accident happened on the night of August 5 near Jhalamand circle in Jaipur where Constable Ramesh was on night duty. However, even though Ramesh was quickly rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to injuries. According to police, he was taken to AIIMS.

Also Read:https:Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill unfollows Salman Khan on social media

Reportedly, Constable Ramesh Saran from the Kudi Bhagtasni police station was on night duty at a check-post on Friday night. Around midnight, a speeding car coming from the Jalamand side hit him. Though he tried to jump to the other side of the divider, he was injured badly.

The police further said that the victim’s medical examination was done and it is to be said that it was an accident caused by Bishnoi’s speeding car. An investigation has already been initiated after Ramesh’s family registered an FIR against Bishnoi.

Credit: Koimoi