Tragic! Swades Actress Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi involved in a fatal car accident; Leaves senior couple dead

MUMBAI: According to reports, the senior couple's deaths were caused by a car accident that also involved the actress Gayatri Joshi of Swades and her husband Vikas Oberoi. After the horrific tragedy, Gayatri confirmed that she and her husband were "absolutely fine". A Ferrari carrying a Swiss couple was involved in a multiple-car crash in Sardinia, which resulted in their deaths when the expensive car caught fire.

Reportedly Gayatri said, “Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here.. With gods grace, we both are absolutely fine.”

The portal further claims that a Lamborghini and the couple's Ferrari both attempted to go by a camper van at the same time, which led to the Ferrari catching fire and tossing the van. According to reports, the incident happened during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, which features a luxury car parade from Teulada to Olbia. The incident is thought to have been captured on a video that quickly went viral online.

Gayatri made her acting debut in the 2004 film Swades after winning the Femina Miss India International in 2000. She played Geeta in the critically acclaimed Ashutosh Gowariker movie with Shah Rukh Khan. She departed the profession quickly after making her debut despite picking up a lot of prizes. She married businessman Vikas Oberoi in 2005, and they are parents to two children.

Gayatri is frequently seen in Mumbai. Last year, she and her husband were spotted at an event with Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan. Gayatri gained attention in 2019 after suffering a loss of Rs 40,000 due to credit card fraud.

“Prima facie, it seems to be a case of card cloning. The complainant has claimed that someone stole her card details and duplicated them later to withdraw money,” a police officer had told to popular news portal.

