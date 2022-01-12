TRAGIC! The talented Cinematographer Karan Khera meets with a fatal accident; in need of funds

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Also read: AUDIENCE VERDICT! Harshad Chopda is the SRK of Indian Television

Karan Khera, who has been a talented cinematographer in the film industry, met with a fatal accident on 10th January, which led to severe head injuries and he is in a critical state. To receive the complete treatment he requires funds as it has been costing lakhs of rupees each day. His sister and industry friends have started to raise funds for him and requesting everyone to help.

Well, he had recently won the award for the best DOP in Indian Telly Streaming Awards, hosted by Indian Television.com and Tellychakkar.com. We request you all to help him too.

Check out the details:

27-Year Old Karan Needs Your Support To Come Back To Life

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Manosi Sengupta, Ritu Chauhan and Mausam Dubey JOIN the cast of Shashi Sumeet's Moh Se Chhal Kiye Jaye on Sony TV

Do share this across and help him get treated.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.