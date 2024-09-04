Trailer Launch Event of "Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne" Leaves Audiences Feeling Inspired!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/09/2024 - 17:39
movie_image: 
Srikanth

MUMBAI: The trailer launch event of T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films' much-anticipated film, "Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne," held in Mumbai, had audiences feeling inspired. Present at the launch was protagonist Rajkummar Rao, along with Sharad Kelkar, director Tushar Hiranandani, and producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. However, the highlight of the evening undoubtedly was the presence of real-life hero, Srikanth Bolla and his wife Veera Swathi, whose inspirational journey serves as the cornerstone of the film.

What also made this event a highlight was that T-Series took the Government initiative ahead and also played an audio trailer for "Srikanth- Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne" at the trailer launch. This came to action after the recent guidelines regarding accessibility standards in the Public Exhibition of feature films in theaters for people with hearing and visual impairments were issued by PM Narendra Modi and the I&B Ministry. This is the first time a film trailer has also been played in an audio format in a theater. 

"Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne" promises to be an extraordinary journey, encapsulating themes of determination, resilience, and triumph. The trailer offered a tantalizing glimpse into the remarkable portrayal of Srikanth Bolla's indomitable spirit by the versatile Rajkummar Rao.  The trailer not only showcases the journey of a visually impaired man but also a story of his unique character and wittiness and how he goes on to make his disability his strength and not a weakness. 

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, "Srikanth" is set to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience, offering audiences an intimate glimpse into the extraordinary life of a true hero. Alongside Rajkummar Rao, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar, each contributing their unique magic to the narrative.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Presents a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, ‘Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’ is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film releases nationwide on the 10th of May 2024 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

