Trailer Look! Meet Mumbai’s mafia kingpins Rahim Lala in the latest trailer launch of Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

MUMBAI: Gangubai Kathiawadi helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular character and Ajay Devgn in the cameo is all set to hit the theatres on 25th February. Prior to the release, the makers have released a special teaser of Ajay Devgn's character from the movie, introducing him as one of Mumbai's mafia kingpins, Rahim Lala.

Ajay Devgn looks infectious and intoxicating in the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer while delving deeper into his relationship with Alia Bhatt's eponymous character in the movie, with the former appearing as her saviour.

Besides Alia Bhatt in the starring role and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and Jim Sarbh in pivotal supporting roles. It was jointly produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited, with the latter also functioning as the movie's distributor.

