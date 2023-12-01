Trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, reports of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day

MUMBAI: From the trailer launch of Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada to reports of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding; many movies and actors made it to the headlines today. You might have missed a few important updates from the entertainment industry, but don’t worry as we are here with the round up of what all happened in the Bollywood and South film industries today…

Trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada was launched in Mumbai with a lot of fanfare

2022 made Kartik Aaryan a star as his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a super hit at the box office. Now, moviegoers have been waiting for his next film Shehzada which is all set to release on 10th February 2023. The trailer of the film was launched in Mumbai today with a lot of fanfare. But, the trailer has been getting a mixed response from the netizens as it is getting compared to the original movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding date confirmed?

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. Now, according to a report in India Today, the actress and the cricketer will tie the knot this month and the wedding festivities will take place from 21st January to 23rd January.

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan’s funny reply about his fees for Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his witty replies to fans while doing #AskSRK sessions on Twitter. Today, he also did an #AskSRK session, and he had a funny reply when someone asked about the fees he charged for Pathaan. SRK tweeted, “Kyon sign karna hai agali film mein..???”

Alia Bhatt to host a part for the RRR team?

RRR has made India proud by winning the Best Original Song award at Golden Globe Awards 2023. While SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Ram Charan, and JR NTR attended the awards, Alia Bhatt, who played a small but pivotal role in the film, didn’t attend the event. However, according to a report in BollywoodLife, the actress is planning to host a party for the team to celebrate the win.

Movie review of Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey

Kuttey is all set to release on 13th January 2022. TellyChakkar got a chance to watch the movie today and our reviewer has given 3 stars to the film. Our reviewer wrote, “Kuttey is a decent film and you can surely watch it once in theatres. Though it’s an Aasmaan Bhardwaj film, it has elements of a Vishal Bhardwaj’s movie. If you are a fan of the veteran director’s work, then you will definitely like Kuttey.”

