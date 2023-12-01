Trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, reports of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day

Trailer of Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada, wedding date reports of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul wedding, Shah Rukh Khan’s #AskSRK session and more; many actors and movies have made it to the headlines today. Check out all the trending entertainment news of the day…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 20:20
movie_image: 
Trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, reports of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding and more; here are all the trending entertainment

MUMBAI: From the trailer launch of Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada to reports of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding; many movies and actors made it to the headlines today. You might have missed a few important updates from the entertainment industry, but don’t worry as we are here with the round up of what all happened in the Bollywood and South film  industries today…

Trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada was launched in Mumbai with a lot of fanfare

2022 made Kartik Aaryan a star as his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a super hit at the box office. Now, moviegoers have been waiting for his next film Shehzada which is all set to release on 10th February 2023. The trailer of the film was launched in Mumbai today with a lot of fanfare. But, the trailer has been getting a mixed response from the netizens as it is getting compared to the original movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Also Read: Shehzada trailer! This Kartik Aaryan starrer is a complete mass masala entertainer

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding date confirmed?

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. Now, according to a report in India Today, the actress and the cricketer will tie the knot this month and the wedding festivities will take place from 21st January to 23rd January.

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan’s funny reply about his fees for Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his witty replies to fans while doing #AskSRK sessions on Twitter. Today, he also did an #AskSRK session, and he had a funny reply when someone asked about the fees he charged for Pathaan. SRK tweeted, “Kyon sign karna hai agali film mein..???”

Alia Bhatt to host a part for the RRR team?

RRR has made India proud by winning the Best Original Song award at Golden Globe Awards 2023. While SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Ram Charan, and JR NTR attended the awards, Alia Bhatt, who played a small but pivotal role in the film, didn’t attend the event. However, according to a report in BollywoodLife, the actress is planning to host a party for the team to celebrate the win.

Movie review of Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey

Kuttey is all set to release on 13th January 2022. TellyChakkar got a chance to watch the movie today and our reviewer has given 3 stars to the film. Our reviewer wrote, “Kuttey is a decent film and you can surely watch it once in theatres. Though it’s an Aasmaan Bhardwaj film, it has elements of a Vishal Bhardwaj’s movie. If you are a fan of the veteran director’s work, then you will definitely like Kuttey.”

Also Read: Kuttey movie review: Arjun Kapoor is a surprise in this decent directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kartik Aaryan Shehzada Athiya Shetty KL Rahul Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Alia Bhatt RRR Kuttey Arjun Kapoor Tabu Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 20:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai has an advice for Mohit and Karishma
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Exclusive! Simba Nagpal talks about exploring another role, and says “I'm looking to do projects where I can push my potential as an actor”!
MUMBAI: Simba Nagpal is a prominent actor known for his stint in shows like Naagin 6 and Shakti. The actor who started...
Check out some of the amazing BTS pictures from the set of the movie Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt titled Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been the talk of the...
Wow! Check out these stylish looks of Srishti Shrivastava from London 
MUMBAI: Shrishti Shrivastava is a popular television and film actor, who predominantly appears in Hindi web series. She...
Pandya Store: Exclusive! Pandya Family to Split up and start living apart!
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s  Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Recent Stories
Check out some of the amazing BTS pictures from the set of the movie Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Check out some of the amazing BTS pictures from the set of the movie Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Latest Video

Related Stories
Check out some of the amazing BTS pictures from the set of the movie Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Check out some of the amazing BTS pictures from the set of the movie Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Exclusive! "It was a difficult scene for me but Paresh Rawal made it possible" Kartik Aaryan on Slapping Paresh Rawal in a scene
Kuttey movie review: Arjun Kapoor is a surprise in this decent directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj
Exclusive! "It was a difficult scene for me but Paresh Rawal made it possible" Kartik Aaryan on Slapping Paresh Rawal in a scene
Exclusive! "It was a difficult scene for me but Paresh Rawal made it possible" Kartik Aaryan on Slapping Paresh Rawal in a scene
Before Kuttey releases, here’s look at the box office analysis of Arjun Kapoor's last few films
Before Kuttey releases, here’s a look at the box office analysis of Arjun Kapoor's last few films
Exclusive! Barrister Babu and Yam Hain Ham actor Mohan Sharma roped in for Ghudchadi
Exclusive! Barrister Babu and Yam Hain Ham actor Mohan Sharma roped in for Ghudchadi
Bhushan Kumar congratulates the Indian Composer M.M Keeravani and Director SS Rajamouli for creating a history and bringing home
Bhushan Kumar congratulates the Indian Composer M.M Keeravani and Director SS Rajamouli for creating a history and bringing home Golden Globe Award for the Best Original Song "Naatu Naatu"