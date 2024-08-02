Trailer Out! Get ready to watch super thriller ‘Gin Ke Dus’ in theatres, Check out the trailer inside

MUMBAI: Recently, there have been a lot of movie announcements that have made the audience curious and excited, be it with the expectation with the storyline of the movie or be it the cast of the movie. There are times when the audience gets a unique treat due to the unique concept of the movie.

Also read - Interesting! Is the audience ready for a movie like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya after shows like THESE? Read to know more

In the recent days, we have seen some new trailers and announcements of upcoming movies. Now we are here with another movie trailer that will intrigue you.

Now a thrilling movie, ‘Gin Ke Dus’ will hit the theatres on 15th March. The movie is directed by Sareesh Sudhakaran and features actors like Avinash Gupta, Kailash Pal, Muskan Khurana, Anika Arya, Zahid Khan, Sanjana Deshmukh, Trishana Goswami, Akshay Ravi, Aniket Jadhav, Himanshu Shekhar and many more.

The story of the movie revolves around a serial killer who is on the hunt to kill 10 meddlesome people. The trailer of the movie seems to be full of thrill and suspense. The story is written by Amjad Ali and Sareesh Sudhakaran. Take a look at the trailer below:

As we can see in the trailer, there is a lot of suspense and mystery and it’s a proper ‘Who Dunn It?’ thriller. We can expect some dark twist and turns with an intriguing BGM building up the hype for scenes.

While the trailer looks intriguing, we will only find out who the killer is on 15th March when the movie will hit the theatres screens. So are you ready for this?

Also read - Wow! Hema Malini referred to Bharat Takhtani as 'Son' when Esha shared an unheard anecdote from her 'Bidaai'

Tell us what you think about the trailer, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.