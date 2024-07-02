Trailer Out! Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar show a fun and sizzling chemistry in this fun-filled trailer of Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay, check it out

MUMBAI: Recently, there have been a lot of movie announcements that have made the audience curious and excited, be it with the expectation with the storyline of the movie or be it the cast of the movie. There are times when the audience gets a unique treat due to the unique concept of the movie.

Earlier we had reported about an upcoming movie with a really fresh and unexpected pair of Saiee Manjrekar and Guru Randhawa. That’s right! Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay has a fresh pair and the audience cannot wait to see singer-turned-actor Guru Randhawa on big screen romancing Saiee Manjrekar.

Talking about the movie, it will release in theatres on 16 Feb I the valentine's week. The movie is directed by G. Ashok. Earlier we got to watch the trailer of the movie and now the makers of the movie have released the trailer of the movie. Take a look at the trailer of Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay below:

As we can see in the trailer, Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar look really good and have a sweet and sizzling chemistry going on. The movie will be released on 16th Feb and the audience, especially the fans of Guru Randhawa are really excited to watch the movie.

The movie has fun, romantic, and drama elements in the movie and the story shows life after marriage where Saiee’s character Rani wants to focus on career and Guru Randhawa’s character Heera shows full support to her.

It’ll be interesting to watch this upcoming movie with a fun-filled story and cast.

