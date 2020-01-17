Trailer Out Now.... Kartik & Sara Team Up for an Imtiaz Ali Romance - Love Aaj Kal

MUMBAI : This Valentine's Day (14th February), Imtiaz Ali shares his take on love in the modern times with a dash of nostalgia. Love Aaj Kal presents a contemporary and relatable portrayal of two stories set in different times that interact to learn (or perhaps unlearn!) from each other the different facets of love, commitment and relationships.

This highly anticipated film brings to screen Bollywood's most sought after Gen Z couple - Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan in the lead with Randeep Hooda and debutant Arushi Sharma in key roles.

While the first look of the film shared yesterday had everyone love the easy vibe of its lead pair Zoe (Sara) and Veer (Kartik) caught in a candid moment, the trailer released TODAY takes the excitement many notches up!!

To watch the trailer, click on : http://bit.ly/LAKTrailer

Talking about the film Imtiaz, who is both the director and the producer, says, “Every time I look, the procedure of love and relationships seems to have undergone a complete overhaul. The parameters of physical intimacy change, the do's and don'ts change but that which is precious, which people look for when they get with someone - that remains the same - generation after generation, decade after decade. I made Love Aaj Kal ten years back and now I am excited to take the franchise forward with a completely new story and characters. I'd like to thank Shibasish and his team at Reliance Entertainment as our banner Window Seat Films takes its first steps with the release of this film. With Dinoo Vijan, it's like a homecoming for me. I have had a great time working with him in both these films. I would also like to thank Jio Studios for backing this film with their marketing & distribution.”

Producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films says, “Imtiaz and I share a special bond right from our first film together. I feel Imtiaz has a cinematic language very different from others and when it comes to portraying a modern day romance, his voice stands apart. We have often spoken to each other about love and relationships in today’s times, where everything changes and adapts so quickly and are very confident we found the right story and landed the perfect pair in Sara and Kartik. To top it all, we are partnering with Jio studios yet again and are looking forward to offering audiences something special this Valentine's day."

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO Reliance Entertainment says, “We are thrilled to be part of Love Aaj Kal. Imtiaz has made an entertaining, fun filled film about love as we know it today, peppered with the nostalgia of the early 90's that we grew up in. On top of that, the film features the most awaited onscreen pair - Sara and Kartik and has fabulous music by Pritam. It has been a fantastic journey with Imtiaz and his team so far and we look forward to all our future collaborations.”

Jyoti Deshpande, President – Media & Entertainment, RIL says, “10 years ago, I had great fun and success co-producing and releasing the first Love Aaj Kal at a different studio, so it is once again my pleasure to work with Dinesh Vijan and Imtiaz Ali at Jio Studios for the world wide release of the franchise Love Aaj Kal with Sara and Kartik, simply sizzling as the lead pair, With this film, we join hands with Jayantibhai Gada and Sanjay Marudhar for all India distribution.”