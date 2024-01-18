Trailer Review! The fresh pairing of Kriti Sanon and Shahid in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya seems to exactly what we were waiting for, read to know more

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is an upcoming movie that has been the talk of the town since the time it was announced. The makers finally released the trailer.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

MUMBAI : Since the year has begun, there have been many disclosures and announcements, which has kept fans interested as they grow more and more interested in the new endeavours that their favourite actors and actresses are involved in.

Also read - Shahid Kapoor to Set the Dance Floor Ablaze in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's First Song

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is an upcoming movie that has been the talk of the town since the time it was announced. The movie features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as main leads. The movie is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It is produced under the banner of Maddock Films. The makers recently released a song, Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, which went viral due to the music and Shahid Kapoor’s dance which the audience got to watch after a long time.

The movie will be released on 9th February. The makers have now released the trailer of the movie. Check out the trailer below:

The trailer looks really entertaining with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as leads. The chemistry looks really fresh and something that the audience needed to see after waiting for such a long time.

The makers used three songs throughout the trailer and while the first two songs kept us hooked, the third song really got us all pumped up as it is a remake of an old and evergreen song from the boy-band Bombay Vikings.

It was reported earlier that Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon would be robots but we come to know here that only Kriti Sanon is a robot which is still interesting. The funny bits in the trailer are good but Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia’s appearance makes it even more interesting.

The audience can expect a unique rom-com story, some amazing chemistry between Shahid and Kriti, and some hilarious scenes.

Looking at the trailer, we can also expect a good storytelling with an amazing direction and romantic scenes.

No need to mention that the music will really become a part of our playlist.

All in all, this one's gonna be an interesting and a relaxing watch.

It seems as if this fresh pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is going to work just great because the audience has been waiting for it from so long.

Also read - Congrats: Rajesh Kumar is ecstatic about being a part of the Shahid Kapoor - Kriti Sanon starrer film titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya!

What do you think about the upcoming movie? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

 

