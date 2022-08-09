Trailer Review: Vikram-Vedha brings back the thriller of Dark Drama, Netizens Think Hrithik Roshan shines, while Music is the real star!

MUMBAI : Description: Ever since the first announcement of the Hindi adaptation of the south cult classic of the same name, there has been a lot of excitement for Hrithik and Saif’s version of it. The trailer is finally here!

When Vikram-Vedha, a hit thriller, was initially made in the south and it was announced that Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan would be starring in the Hindi adaptation of it, the hype was real. The Hindi version is directed by the same director duo who were the captains of the original one, Pushkar and Gayatri.

Ever since the first looks of the movie were released on Hrithik's birthday, fans have been waiting for the trailer, and now that it is here, let’s talk about it.

First impressions of the trailer are intriguing, there is a dark undertone to the scenes, and all of them are set in rustic locations. It looks like a game of cat and mouse in the beginning. Hrithik gets his massive star entry and he plays the role of a criminal mastermind who just kills for fun. There is almost a psychopath quality to it but his accent brings you back to reality.

Saif Ali Khan looks stunning and sharp as a police officer who believes he has moral high ground over other people because he is the cop and anything they do is always the right thing.

The music raises your expectations and gives you a thrill, but don’t be mistaken. This is a dark thriller and the characters in the trailer give you a different feel than the original ones.

Radhika Apte is barley seen in the trailer and the same thing happens with Rohit Saraf, but let us hope that they have enough screen presence in the movie. But it’s Hrithik Roshan that is the star and it has been set definitive with this trailer.

But can this movie revive the box office lull? Well, fans seem to think so. Since the trailer previewed, fans have taken to Twitter to share their feelings and memes and honestly, there has been only love.

Check out some of the best fan reactions to the trailer here.

1. Vijay Sethupathi fans after watching Hrithik in Vikram Vedha Teaser



2. Vijay Sethpathi fans after watching Hrithik in #VikramVedhaTrailer pic.twitter.com/LR7eEwEXRQ — JON ¥ $NOW (@RebelKingSnow) September 8, 2022

Excellent trailer #VikramVedhaTrailer



That BGM & Hrithik presence



Action Hero ra ungamma... pic.twitter.com/kmxaTZ3h7l — Torchbearer (@TorchbearerEdit) September 8, 2022

#VikramVedhaTrailer is just wow. The best thing is Hrithik didn't try to copy Vijay Setupathi. Hrithik has done it in his own way as he did previously in Agneepath. While Setupathi's Vedha was calm & cool, Hrithik's Vedha is full of madness, as if he enjoys the act of killing. pic.twitter.com/SA9iBJuUl3 — Raj Shekhar Barman (@RSBarman) September 8, 2022

#VikramVedhaTrailer Whatt a Trailer



Dialogues, Action, Suspense, Thrill, Swag everything looks top notch. @iHrithik and Saif are in top form of their game. Good days Ahead for bollywood fans coming up. A Sureshot and much needed BO winner!! pic.twitter.com/lroWGdBty0 — MASS (@Freak4Salman) September 8, 2022

TRAILER WAS WAY BETTER THAN MY EXPECTATIONS HOLY SHIT

HRITHIK SAAR MASS #VikramVedhaTrailer pic.twitter.com/PdAlkFiOTg — (@piyushizhere14) September 8, 2022

That one fandom trying too hard to find something negative in #VikramVedhaTrailer but failing to do so: pic.twitter.com/4C1myoKZrG — (@iHrithiksSniper) September 8, 2022

Well, the fans have spoken. While there are still some who think that the original is better, this movie is directed by the same director duo and there are some who are defending it. The trailer looks promising, but you never know the fate of the movies currently at the box office.

What did you think of the trailer? Tell us in the comments below.

