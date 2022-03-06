Travel Goals! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan spent this whopping amount for their stay in luxurious villa in the Maldives

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most popular and stylish couples in the Bollywood industry. The two never fail to set major relationship goals. The royal couple has always had a taste for finer things in life.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 18:09
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most popular and stylish couples in the Bollywood industry. The two never fail to set major relationship goals. 

The royal couple has always had a taste for finer things in life. As much as the two work hard, they sure know how to roll in for a good holiday time and again. The duo along with their kids Taimur and Jeh often jet off to exotic locales, the Maldives being a top favourite on the list. 

There is no doubt that Maldives is one of the most popular and hottest tourist destinations. Everything about this place makes it a great vacation destination. Read to know about the details of the picturesque villa Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan stayed at in the Island nation. Well, the family stayed at the 5-star property named Soneva Fushi along with Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan. Nested in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Soneva Fushi offers 64 luxury beachfront villas and eight over-water retreats, ranging in size from one to nine bedrooms. Speaking of their Villa, they stayed in a 3 king sized Bedroom Residence named Villa 41. An expansive residence, the villa offers various amenities such as a dining room, kitchen, TV room, sunken sala and gym and can accommodate up to 6 adults. As per the Soneva website, the villa costs a whopping $24,046.30, i.e. Rs 18.65 lakh per night (inclusive of taxes). The huge swimming pool wraps around the entire front of the villa and has its very own curved waterslide. 

Check out some of their vacation pictures here.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section. 

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

CREDIT:  GQINDIA

Kareena Kapoor Khan Saif Ali Khan Kunal Kemmu Soha Ali Khan Bollywood industry Taimur Jeh Bollywood movies Bollywood News TellyChakkar
About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 18:09

Latest Video