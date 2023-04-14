Treading! Movie Shaakuntalam, KGF 3 and more, check out some of the trending news of the day

MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some great information coming from the entertainment world TellyChakkar is back with the daily dose of information from the Bollywood industry.

Check out some of the trending news of the day

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is trending all over internet as her movie Shaankuntalam has hit the big screen, the movie Shaakuntalam has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out and the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards the actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

KGF chapter 3

As the movie KGF chapter 2 completes 1 year, the fans all over the internet were sharing the pictures of KGF chapter 2 celebrating the one year of the movie, well the makers have dropped the glimpses of KGF chapter 3 and in no time it became a trend.

Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is celebrating one year of their wedding anniversary, not only the actor but also actress Alia Bhatt is trending all over the internet as the fans are showing all the love and wishing them on their special da.

Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

One of the most awaited movies of the Year 2023 is Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which has Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the leading role, the fans are not keeping calm but are sharing about the movie to express their excitement as they are eagerly looking forward to the movie, the movie is all set to hit the screens on 21st April.

