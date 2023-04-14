Treading! Movie Shaakuntalam, KGF 3 and more, check out some of the trending news of the day

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, KGF Chapter 3 and actor Ranbir Kapoor, here are some of the trending news coming from the entertainment world.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 22:19
movie_image: 
Treading! Movie Shaakuntalam, KGF 3 and more, check out some of the trending news of the day

MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some great information coming from the entertainment world TellyChakkar is back with the daily dose of information from the Bollywood industry.

Check out some of the trending news of the day

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is trending all over internet as her movie Shaankuntalam has hit the big screen, the movie Shaakuntalam has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out and the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards the actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

ALOS READ – Exclusive! "There are many actors from the privileged family but have no Bollywood career" Alaya F on nepotism

KGF chapter 3

As the movie KGF chapter 2 completes 1 year, the fans all over the internet were sharing the pictures of KGF chapter 2 celebrating the one year of the movie, well the makers have dropped the glimpses of KGF chapter 3 and in no time it became a trend.

Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is celebrating one year of their wedding anniversary, not only the actor but also actress Alia Bhatt is trending all over the internet as the fans are showing all the love and wishing them on their special da.

Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

One of the most awaited movies of the Year 2023 is Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which has Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the leading role, the fans are not keeping calm but are sharing about the movie to express their excitement as they are eagerly looking forward to the movie, the movie is all set to hit the screens on 21st April.

Well these are some of the trending news coming from the entertainment world, which news has grabbed your attention, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Wow! This dance video of Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan is getting viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shaakuntalam Salman Khan Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan KGF 3 Ranbir Kapoor BOLLYWOOD TRENDING NEWS Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 22:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Audience Perspective! With reports of stars being cast in Aashiqui 3, will the franchise lose its true essence?
MUMBAI:The first installment of Aashiqui was released in 1990 and it starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal in the lead...
Must- Read: From Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh to Sriti Jha in Kumkum Bhagya, shows that made these TV actors into Bonafide Stars! Details inside!
MUMBAI:The audience's preferred source of entertainment and the greatest of all mediums has always been television....
Shocking! Bollywood movies that are yet to see the light of the day
MUMBAI:A lot of times it happens that a movie is made but due to some reasons, it doesn't get a release or the release...
Must Read! From Deepika Padukone to Aparshakti Khurana to Nupur Sanon, here are actors who attended the last rites of Mukesh Chhabra's mother
MUMBAI:Casting director, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra's mother Kamla Chhabra died on Thursday. She breathed last at Mumbai'...
Junoniyat: Woah! Jahaan and Jordan’s major face-off, Jordan mocks Jahaan’s love
MUMBAI:Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Treading! Movie Shaakuntalam, KGF 3 and more, check out some of the trending news of the day
MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some great information coming from the entertainment world TellyChakkar is back...
Recent Stories
Aashiqui, Aashiqui 2, Aashiqui 3, Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone, K
Audience Perspective! With reports of stars being cast in Aashiqui 3, will the franchise lose its true essence?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aashiqui, Aashiqui 2, Aashiqui 3, Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone, K
Audience Perspective! With reports of stars being cast in Aashiqui 3, will the franchise lose its true essence?
Shocking! Bollywood movies that are yet to see the light of the day
Shocking! Bollywood movies that are yet to see the light of the day
Must Read! From Deepika Padukone to Aparshakti Khurana to Nupur Sanon, here are actors who attended the last rites of Mukesh Chh
Must Read! From Deepika Padukone to Aparshakti Khurana to Nupur Sanon, here are actors who attended the last rites of Mukesh Chhabra's mother
Must Read! Know more about Feroz form Farzi, Bhuvan Arora
Must Read! Know more about Feroz form Farzi, Bhuvan Arora
Woah! Farah Khan fumingly walks past paparazzi while she visits Mukesh Chhabra after his mother's demise
Woah! Farah Khan fumingly walks past paparazzi while she visits Mukesh Chhabra after his mother's demise
Exclusive! “This movie U Turn is completely different from the South version” director Arif Khan
Exclusive! “This movie U Turn is completely different from the South version” director Arif Khan