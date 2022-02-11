Trend Alert! Deepika wants to work with South actors, Ranveer on his new song, Mrunal opens up about relationships, and more...

MUMBAI: In this write-up, we bring you all the trending stories from Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT, and the television industry.

Bollywood

Deepika Padukoen wishes to work with Jr NTR and Allu Arjun

Karan Johar reveals the dark side of the industry, says every movie star lives a mysterious life.

Mrunal Thakur reveals that infidelity is her biggest fear in a relationship.

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar groove to the title track of Badhaai Do during a promotional event of the film.

Ranveer Singh reveals deets of his new song with Alia Bhatt from Karan Johar's directorial film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Hollywood

Kanye West responds to a fan who claims he's off the meds.

Caitlyn Jenner spilled the beans on Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson.

Ashley Graham shares the first photo of her newborn twins on her social media account.

Charlie Cox opens up about his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

John Mayer stops his concert midway to help a fan with a medical issue.

Television

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz has reportedly bagged a prominent role in Salman Khan's film Bhaijaan

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji gave a fitting reply to a troll who asked her Ek Raat Ka Kitna.

Sunil Grover thanks his fans for recovery wishes after his heart surgery.

Urvashi Dholakia opens up about her role in Naagin 6.

Pooja Banerjee thanks Kumkum Bhagya family for taking care of her in 3rd trimester of pregnancy.

