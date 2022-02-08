Trend Alert! Farhan-Shibani's wedding venues, Rumored couple Ananya and Ishaan visit Shahid, Bhumi calls her film an eye-opener, and more...

MUMBAI: In this write-up, we bring you all the trending stories from Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT, and the television industry.

Bollywood

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding venues revealed.

Ex-lovers Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are planning to reconcile?

Bhumi Pednekar calls Badhaai Do an eye-opener for India, reveals what made her sign the film.

Gulzar calls late Lata Mangeshkar a miraculous singer with a miraculous voice.

Rumored couple Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter visit Shahid Kapoor at his house.

Hollywood

For the first time, Pete Davidson calls Kim Kardashian his girlfriend, during an interview

Actor Liam Neeson opened up about taking a step back from doing action movies.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler share BTS video from Murder Mystery 2 set

Julia Garner clarifies the rumors about playing Madonna in the upcoming biopic.

Vin Diesel reveals Fast & Furious 10 will start principal photography soon

Television

Shehnaaz Gill had been confirmed as a special guest on Kangana Ranaut's OTT reality show Lock Upp.

Divyanka Tripathi gives a befitting reply to a troll who accused her of copying lines for Lata Mangeshkar's condolence tweet.

Rakhi Sawant reacts to trolls accusing Shah Rukh Khan of ‘spitting’ at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral.

A new poster of the show Naagin 6 featuring Tejasswi Prakash was launched on the social media platform.

Archana Puran Singh reacts to reports of Akshay Kumar refusing to be on the show The Kapil Sharma Show.

