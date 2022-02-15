Trend Alert! Karan's paid reviews for Gehraiyaan, Kangana takes a dig at Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Shahid takes wife Mira on V Day dinner date, Arjun on getting trolls, and more...

MUMBAI: In this write-up, we bring you all the trending stories from Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT, and the television industry.

Bollywood

Karan Johar talking about paid reviews surfaces online after getting mixed reviews from the audience for his latest film Gehraiyaan.

Arjun Kapoor opens up on being trolled for dating Malaika Arora.

Kangana Ranaut takes an indirect dig at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions

Ananya Panday sings her own version of Gehraiyaan's title song, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and many others react to it.

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput walk hand-in-hand as they arrive for their Valentine’s Day dinner date

Also read: Hot and Trending! Bipasha's sweet note for Karan, Vicky-Katrina return to the city, Shraddha starts shooting for Luv's film, Aamir poses with his son Azad Rao, and more...

Hollywood

Full House actor Bob Saget's autopsy report revealed that the actor died of a head injury.

Kanye West still has faith in reuniting with Kim Kardashian.

The Batman star Zoe Kravitz opens up about why she deleted all her Instagram posts after the 2021 Met Gala.

David Beckham gushes over his 'beautiful & strong' wife Victoria Beckham in Valentine's Day post.

Julia Fox denies claims of crying over Kanye West after the breakup.

Television

Soon-to-be parents Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee paint the city red with love on Valentine’s Day.

Karishma Tanna’s perfect first Valentine's Day post marriage with hubby Varun Bangera.

Rakhi Sawant opens up about her separation with husband Ritesh.

Shabir Ahluwalia quits Kumkum Bhagya for a new show.

The teaser of Sasural Simar Ka couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's new song Rab Ne Milayi Dhadkan from Devrath Sharma is out.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Hot and Trending! Bipasha's sweet note for Karan, Vicky-Katrina return to the city, Shraddha starts shooting for Luv's film, Aamir poses with his son Azad Rao, and more...