Trend Alert! Kareena pens a note for Neha Dhupia, Gehraiyaan success party, Disha wraps Ek Villain Returns, Hrithik dances on Senorita at Farhan's wedding, and more...

MUMBAI: In this write-up, we bring all the trending stories from Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT, and the television industry.

Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor pens her review on ‘A Thursday’, gives a special shout-out to Neha Dhupia.

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant & others celebrate Gehraiyaan’s success.

Disha Patani is all smiles as she wraps up Ek Villain Returns.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani embrace their awards for ‘Critics Best Actors’ for Shershaah at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022.

Hrithik Roshan dancing to Senorita with Farhan Akhtar at his wedding with Shibani Dandekar.

Hollywood

Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID 19 amid Justice World Tour.

Andrew Garfield opens up about losing his mother to cancer.

Donald Glover reveals suffering racial abuse during the shoot of the comedy-drama series Atlanta.

Morgan Stewart and her husband Jordan McGraw welcome their second child.

Brie Larson reveals her reaction to reading Captain Marvel 2 script.

Television

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash left to shoot their music video, which is their first project together after Bigg Boss Season 15.

Shaheer Sheikh & Nikki Tamboli set the temperature soaring, as they are coming together for a music video.

Afsana Khan makes for a beautiful bride in an orange lehenga for her wedding.

Nakuul Mehta, Mouni Roy, Gauahar, Erica Fernandes wish the newlywed couple Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur.

After Rannvijay Singha and Neha Dhupia, the reports are Nikhil Chinapa, and Raftaar too leaving Roadies.

