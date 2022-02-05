Trend Alert! Kiara's stunning avatar, Raj transfers properties to Shilpa, Alia calls Ranbir best boyfriend, Siddhant on getting intimate with Deepika

MUMBAI: In this write-up, we bring all the trending stories from the entertainment industry.

Bollywood

Kiara Advani breaks the Internet with her bold and beautiful avatar.

Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor Best Boyfriend Ever shares a picture of him copying her namaste pose.

Raj Kundra transfers properties worth crores to Shilpa Shetty.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza reunite for the upcoming film Mister Mummy.

Siddhant talks about being intimate with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan.

Hollywood

Fantasia Taylor and Danielle Brooks will be playing lead roles in the movie The Color Purple.

Chris Evans drops a BTS photo from The Gray Man after the release of the film's first poster.

Khloe Kardashian shuts down dating rumors with Harry Jowsey.

Kanye West claims daughter North is on TikTok against his will.

Jo Nain reveals that Jungkook has a significant influence on her and she loves him the most.

Television

Karan Kundrra gets papped as he accompanies girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash post Naagin 6 shoot.

Kapil Sharma reacts to Sunil Grover undergoing heart surgery.

Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut are coming together for one of a kind reality TV show called Lock Upp.

Varun Bangera protects soon-to-be wife Karishma Tanna from paps as they exit the Mehendi venue.

Raqesh Bapat gets replaced by Anuj Sachdeva in Rajan Shahi’s show.

