Trend Alert! Sara pens a note for Sushant, Vivek says he has no film offers, Aishwarya signs a Hollywood project, and more…

Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan shared a heartfelt post for the late Sushant Singh Rajput on the occasion of the 3rd anniversary of Kedarnath.

A complaint has been filed against Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan for blocking the road that gives way to the Chauth Mata temple from December 6 to 12.

Sanjay Dutt completes the dubbing of his upcoming film KGF 2.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signs an interesting international project titled The Letter.

Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan will be performing at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s sangeet in Rajasthan.

Twitterati has been congratulating music maestro Bhushan Kumar for his YouTube channel, which has the maximum number of subscribers.

Vivek Oberoi reveals that he has not been getting film offers for the last 16 months.

Hollywood

Actor Tom Holland reveals the opening scenes of his upcoming film Spider-man: No Way Home.

Tom Hardy reveals the story of how he chased a thief.

Hugh Jackman proves that he has the perfect body to become Wolverine again.

Taylor Swift has been nominated as the Supreme Stanbase at the LiveXlive Breakout Awards 2021

Alec Baldwin has deleted his Twitter account following the fatal incident on the sets of his film Rust.

The teaser of Harry Potter Returns to Hogwarts is out. And fans are loving it.

Television

Tejasswi Prakash’s brother Pratik revealed that he wants Tejasswi, Karan Kundra, and Rashami to be in the top 3 contestants in the house of Bigg Boss Season 15.

Anuj Kapadia to exit and make way for Vanraj and Anupama.

Aryan criticizes Imlie for crying over her break-up with Aditya.

Naagin 5 fame Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals why he wants to do web series now and move away from television.

Bigg Boss Season 6 winner Urvashi Dholakia says that she is not aware of what is happening currently in Bigg Boss 15.

