Trend alert! Vicky’s marriage, Kapil flirts with Chitrangda, Will Smith plays wife’s s*x scene in front of his grandmother

MUMBAI : In this write-up, we bring you all the trending news from the world of Entertainment.

Bollywood

Bollywood Heartthrob, Salman Khan’s Antim has been trending on the top since yesterday. The actor also took the blessing of the elderly woman who came to see Antim at a theatre. Actress Anushka Sharma’s bold pictures have been trending since the time the actor has shared them on her social media platform. Singer Arijit Singh has been on the top list too. The singer had earlier shared videos from his recent concert. Actor Siddharth Malhotra has started filming for his upcoming film Yodha. The shooting of the film has begun today. The film is produced by Dharma production. Vicky Kaushal is trending as the actor is all set to tie the knot soon with Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif. After Gangubai Kathiawadi, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to direct Ajay Devgn.

Hollywood

Stephen Sondheim, a Broadway icon, died Friday at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut. He was 91 years old. Ant Anstead celebrates Thanksgiving with his girlfriend Renee Zellweger and son Hudson. Will Smith is trending as she reveals he played wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s sex scene in front of his grandmother.

Television

Actress Urfi Javed gets trolled for her latest Shimmer outfit. The promo of Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show is trending. The two were present to promote their film, Bob Biswas. Childhood picture of Gurucharan Singh of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame goes viral. fans called him 'Gogi Lag Rahe Ho Paaji'. India’s Best Dancer is trending as Terence Lewis forgot about Malaika Arora as Nora Fatehi makes her grand entry on the show. Bigg Boss 15m, Davoleena Bhattacharjee calls Shamita Shetty 'Dogla'.

