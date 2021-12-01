Trend Alert! Vicky’s marriage, Shahid Kapoor’s new Jersery poster, Rihanna’s pregnancy and more…

MUMBAI: In this write-up, we bring you all the trending stories from Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT and television industry.

Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding is trending, as the couple make their guest sign a NDA for not putting out any videos or pictures from their D-day. Jersery’s new poster featuring Shahid Kapoor and Ronit Kamra has been released. In the picture we can see Shahid Kapoor tying his son’s shoelaces. Salman Khan revealed why he can’t kiss his co-star on screen during an interaction with the media. Mrunal Thakur clarifies that she is not dating Arjit Taneja after her pictures with him go viral on social media platforms. Kamal Haasan recovers from Covid 19. The actor is set to resume his work soon. Sunny Deol’s pictures from the film Gadar are trending on twitter.

Hollywood

Actor Nicolas Cage will be seen playing the character of Dracula in the upcoming film Renfield. Singer Rihanna is pregnant with rapper A$AP Rocky’s child. It was rumoured the two were dating since the time they were spotted at the Paris Fashion Week in 2018. Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for her outfit at the British Fashion Awards 2021.

Television

Bhavya Gandhi, of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame revealed that he would like to do the shows like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi. Rakhi Sawant’s fake marriage news has been trending. The controversial actress is in the house of Bigg Boss Season 15 these days.

