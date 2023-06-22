Trendind! Vidya Balan, Jawan and Shehnaz Gill, check out some of the trending news for the day

With that trailer release of the movie Spy and Neeyat along with the singer Shahnaz Gill, check out some of the interesting trending news of the day


MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to delever some great news coming from the side of movies, ott and television, we are back with another daily dose of trending news coming from the entertainment world.

Spy movie

The trailer of one of the much awaited and much talked about movie Spy is out, the trailer is already getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience the movie has Nikhil in the leading role.

Jawan 

One of the much awaited movies of this year is Jawan which has superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role the movie is currently trending all over the internet and the reason is that there are many news and reports which says that  Thalapathy Vijay will be playing assistant raw in the movie and the vfx budget of the movie has reached of 250 crores.

Shehnaz Gill

Shenaz Gill is currently grabbing the attention of the fans she was seen attending an event where she was spotted singing, there are many pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet from the event and the fans all over are praising the actress for singing.

Vidya Balan

No doubt it is Always a treat to watch the actress Vidya Balan in her movies, and the much talked about movies of the actress Neeyat is all set to hit theatres, the trailer of the movie is finally released and it is already getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience.

What are your views on these trending news coming from entertainment world, and which news has grabbed your attention, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar


