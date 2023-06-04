Trending! Adipurush poster launch, Tiger Vs Pathan, check out about the trending news for the day

From the new poster of the movie Adipurush to the movie Tiger Vs Pathaan getting director, check out some of the hot and trending news of the day
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 04/06/2023 - 20:46
movie_image: 
Adipurush

MUMBAI:   Keeping the promise to deliver some great information from the entertainment world, we are back with the daily dose of the trending news of the day

There are few information which have definitely grabbed the attention of all the funs and audience, having said that today let us have a look at the hot and trending news of the day.

Surya 42

Upcoming movie of popular South actor Surya is trending all over the internet, today the makers have announced that the title and the release date will be announced on April 16, however the fans are eagerly looking forward to the date.

Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan is trending all over the internet today because of his comments which he made during the Press Conference yesterday, the actor has spoke in detail about him not getting award and also on his Bollywood friends Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn,Akshay Kumar

also read  Interesting! War, Mardaani, Tiger: YRF follows THIS trend when it comes to their franchises

Movie Adipurush which Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the leading role has once again grab the attention of the fans. Today on the occasion of the Hanuman Jayanti the makers have launched of brand new poster of the move with which is trending all over the internet.

Tiger vs Pathaan

There are many reports and rumours which are floating all over the internet which are speaking about upcoming movie Tiger Vs Pathan which will have Shahrukh Khan vs Salman Khan, well this movie has finally got the director and this movie will be directed by Siddharth Anand. This news has grabbed eyaballs of the fans and they are eagerly looking forward to every single detail of this upcoming movie.

Well these arecsome of the hot and trending information coming directly from the entertainment world, which news has grabbed your attention, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

also read Wow! Seems like Raveena’s daughter Rasha Tandon is all set for her Bollywood debut

Salman Khan Shahrukh Khan Tiger vs Pathaan BOLLYWOOD TRENDING NEWS Prabhas Kriti Sanon Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 04/06/2023 - 20:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dhruv Tara: Shocking! Dhruv and Tara kicked out of the house, Dhruv gets hurt on his neck
MUMBAI:Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Lovely! Aarohi goes out of the way to help Akshara
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wow! Abhimanyu takes care of the expenses for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the video of the star cast of Kumkum Bhagya enjoying the Iftar party on the sets of the show
MUMBAI:   KumKum Bhagya is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and its going well at the TRP...
Neha Marda gets hospitalised as she faces pregnancy complications
MUMBAI:Balika Vadhu actress Neha Marda has been hospitalized. The actress' due date is near by. It seems she developed...
Trending! Adipurush poster launch, Tiger Vs Pathan, check out about the trending news for the day
MUMBAI:   Keeping the promise to deliver some great information from the entertainment world, we are back with the...
Recent Stories
Adipurush
Trending! Adipurush poster launch, Tiger Vs Pathan, check out about the trending news for the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Raveena
Wow! Seems like Raveena’s daughter Rasha Tandon is all set for her Bollywood debut
Winning Fans
Yami Gautam beats Shah Rukh Khan and soars high with her #2 spot on IMDB most popular list, Winning Fans' Hearts Everywhere!
Dhoom
Interesting! War, Mardaani, Tiger: YRF follows THIS trend when it comes to their franchises
jinx of flop
Must Read! Will Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer Gumraah break the jinx of flop remakes at the box office?
Siddharth Anand
Siddharth Anand to helm 'Tiger vs Pathaan'
Bollywood
Must Read! Is Bollywood leaning over the South film industry?