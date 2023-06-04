Trending! Adipurush poster launch, Tiger Vs Pathan, check out about the trending news for the day

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great information from the entertainment world, we are back with the daily dose of the trending news of the day

Surya 42

Upcoming movie of popular South actor Surya is trending all over the internet, today the makers have announced that the title and the release date will be announced on April 16, however the fans are eagerly looking forward to the date.

Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan is trending all over the internet today because of his comments which he made during the Press Conference yesterday, the actor has spoke in detail about him not getting award and also on his Bollywood friends Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn,Akshay Kumar

Movie Adipurush which Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the leading role has once again grab the attention of the fans. Today on the occasion of the Hanuman Jayanti the makers have launched of brand new poster of the move with which is trending all over the internet.

Tiger vs Pathaan

There are many reports and rumours which are floating all over the internet which are speaking about upcoming movie Tiger Vs Pathan which will have Shahrukh Khan vs Salman Khan, well this movie has finally got the director and this movie will be directed by Siddharth Anand. This news has grabbed eyaballs of the fans and they are eagerly looking forward to every single detail of this upcoming movie.

Well these arecsome of the hot and trending information coming directly from the entertainment world, which news has grabbed your attention, do let us know in the comment section below.

