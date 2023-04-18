Trending! Agent trailer, Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan advance booking, check out the trending news of the day

From the trailer of the movie Agent getting released to the advance booking of Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan check out some of the trending news of the day
Trending! Agent trailer, Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan advance booking, check out the trending news of the day

MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some great information from the entertainment world, Tellychakkar is back with the daily dose of trending information from the entertainment world.

Check out some of the trending news coming from the entertainment world for today.

Agent movie trailer 

One of the match awaited movies and much talked about movie is Agent which Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty in the leading role, today finally the trailer of the movie Agent is out and it is trending all over the internet

also read-Exclusive! Raghav Juyal on shooting his first scene with Salman Khan, “I felt everything was in slow motion”

Advance booking of Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Ever since the news of advance booking of Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan getting open is out, the fans are not keeping calm and they are looking forward to book the tickets for the earliest, the news has been trending all over the internet as the movie is all set to release on 21st April.

Saif Ali Khan Junior NTR 

Another trending news of the day is that actor Saif Ali Khan has finally started the shoot of NTR 30 which will also have Janhvi Kapoor in the leading role, the picture from the set is getting viral all over the internet 

Let's dance Chotu Motu

Another song of the movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is trending all over the internet as the song let's dance Chotu Motu has released today.

Well these are some of the trending news from the entertainment world for today, which news has grabbed your attention, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

also read Hotness alert! Actress Hritiqa Chheber is the new bikini girl in B Town, have a look

