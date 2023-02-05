Trending! From Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala 2023 looks to Chatrapathi trailer launch; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day

MUMBAI: After a long weekend, today is the first working day, so it might have been quite hectic for many of you. Amid all the work, you might have missed some important news from the entertainment industry. But, don’t worry as TellyChakkar here with an update about what all happened in the entertainment world today...

Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala 2023 looks becomes the talk of the town

Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet at Met Gala this year. Their look grabbed everyone’s attention, and while some praised them, some as usual trolled them for the outfits they wore and their look.

Also Read: WOW! Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani attend Met Gala 2023; here’s what netizens have to say about their look

Trailer of Chatrapathi launched

South actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the movie Chatrapathi. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, and it is slated to release on 12th May 2023. The trailer of the film was launched today, and it is getting a mixed response.

Fans wait for Adipurush Trailer update

There have been reports that the trailer of Adipurush will be out on 9th May 2023. However, there’s no confirmation on it, and fans feel that tomorrow an update about the Adipurush trailer will be out. The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill buys new house

After her stint in Bigg Boss season 13, Shehnaaz Gill became a household name, and there’s no doubt that the actress has a huge fan following. She made her debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and now, she has bought a new house. She took to Instagram to share pictures of the notes from her fans congratulating her on her new house.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar all set for its OTT premiere

After doing reasonably well at the box office, the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is all set to premiere on Netflix on 3rd May 2023. The makers made an announcement about it today.

Also Read: Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ranbir Kapoor

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 21:42

Trending! From Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala 2023 looks to Chatrapathi trailer launch; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
