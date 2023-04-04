Trending! From Ayan Mukerji to direct War 2 to Brahmastra 2 release date revealed, here are some of the trending news from the entertainment world



Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Upcoming movie of Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the much awaited movies of the year. The movie is trending all over the internet as the latest song Yentamma is setting the internet on fire.

War 2

One of the one of the most loved movies of Bollywood industry, War was directed by Siddharth Anand, whiich has Hrithik Roshan in the leading role. The movie will be getting its sequel anytime soon and it will be directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Brahmastra

One of the most loved movies of the year 2022, Brahmastra had Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role, along with Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. The movie has been planned in 3 parts and the release year of the upcoming sequel has been locked. Part 2 would be releasing on 2026 and part 3 on 2027.

Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rise, which had Allu Arjun in the leading role is known as one of the most loved movies. Fans are egerly looking forward to the sequel of the movie, which will be titled Pushpa: The Rule. Makers have a surprise for the fans tomorrow, and the movie is trending all over for the internet.

