Trending! From Ayan Mukerji to direct War 2 to Brahmastra 2 release date revealed, here are some of the trending news from the entertainment world

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 22:24
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some great news from the entertainment world and keeping the promise to deliver the same, we are back with the trending news of the day.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 

Upcoming movie of Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the much awaited movies of the year. The movie is trending all over the internet as the latest song Yentamma is setting the internet on fire. 

War 2 

One of the one of the most loved movies of Bollywood industry, War was directed by Siddharth Anand, whiich has Hrithik Roshan in the leading role. The movie will be getting its sequel anytime soon and it will be directed by Ayan Mukerji.

also read Trolled! “What is this fashion of coming in undergarments” netizens troll Malaika Arora on her recent fashion

Brahmastra

One of the most loved movies of the year 2022, Brahmastra had Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role, along with Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. The movie has been planned in 3 parts and the release year of the upcoming sequel has been locked. Part 2 would be releasing on 2026 and part 3 on 2027. 

Pushpa: The Rule 

Pushpa: The Rise, which had Allu Arjun in the leading role is known as one of the most loved movies. Fans are egerly looking forward to the sequel of the movie, which will be titled Pushpa: The Rule. Makers have a surprise for the fans tomorrow, and the movie is trending all over for the internet.

Well, these are some of the most hot and trending information we have from the entertainment world. Which news has grabbed your attention? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

also read Shocking! Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan were seen fighting at the Ambani's event?

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 22:24

