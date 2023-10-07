Trending Entertainment News: Jawan Prevue, Anushka Sharma rejects Jee Le Zaraa and more

MUMBAI: Today, a lot of things happened in the entertainment industry and as it’s a Monday, you might have missed an update about your favourite star, or his or her movies or OTT series. But, don’t worry as TellyChakkar is here with what all happened in the entertainment industry today...

Check out the trending entertainment news of the day below...

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan Prevue released

Everyone was waiting for a teaser or the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, and today, finally, the superstar released the prevue of the film. It’s a 2 mins 12 seconds video, and has some amazing moments in it.

Also Read: Hilarious! Jawan Prevue: These memes revolving around the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will make you laugh out loud

Anushka Sharma rejects Jee Le Zaraa?

There have been reports that Priyanka Chopra has opted out of Jee Le Zaraa and the makers have approached Anushka Sharma to replace her. However, a recent report suggest that Anushka has rejected the film due to date issues.

Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte song from Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal released

The trailer of Bawaal was released yesterday and it received a mixed response from the audiences. Today, the makers released the video of the song Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte. The audio of the song was released a few days ago, and it is getting a decent response.

Exclusive! Shabina Khan to choreograph songs for Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya’s film

There have been reports that Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya will be teaming up for a movie titled Prem Ki Shaadi. Today, TellyChakkar spoke to choreographer Shabina Khan, and she confirmed that the film is happening, and she has come on board for it.

Also Read: Exclusive! Choreographer Shabina Khan comes onboard for Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya’s film

All is well between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

There were rumours that all is not well between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The speculations started after Deepika didn’t wish Ranveer on social media on his birthday. However, the RRKPK actor took to Instagram to share a picture with Deepika which clears that all is well between them.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.







