Trending Entertainment News Today: Merry Christmas release date announced, Arshad Warsi confirms Welcome 3 and more

From release date of Kartina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas to Arshad Warsi confirming Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar; here are all set trending entertainment news of the day...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 20:11
MUMBAI :It’s Monday today, and the entertainment industry was all set to start a new week with bang. From the release date announcement to the new poster being unveiled a lot of things have happened today in the entertainment industry. So, if you missed an important news or an update, don’t worry as TellyChakkar is here with all the things that happened in the entertainment industry today.

Below are the trending entertainment news of the day...

Merry Christmas to release on 15th December; to clash with Yodha

Today, it has been announced that Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas will release on 15th December 2023. The movie will be released in Tamil and Hindi. But, it won’t be getting a solo release as Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha is slated to hit the big screens on the same day.

Also Read:  WOAH! Animal, Merry Christmas, Dunki and many more; December gets too crowded

Nayanthara gets a solo poster for Jawan

South’s Lady Superstar, Nayanthara, is all set for her Hindi film debut with Jawan which stars Shah Rukh Khan as the male lead. In Jawan prevue, Nayanthara was given a good scope, but today a new poster featuring just the actress has been unveiled.

LSD 2 starts rolling

After 13 years of Love Sex Aur Dhokha, the makers are coming up with the sequel to the film titled LSD 2. Reportedly, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Uorfi Javed have been roped in for the movie, but there’s no official announcement about it.

Project K makers delay Deepika Padukone’s first look

The makers of Project K had tweeted that they will be unveiling the first look of Deepika Padukone today at 5 pm. However, that didn’t happen and later, they tweeted, “We apologise for the slight delay in unveiling @DeepikaPadukone 's first look from #ProjectK. Stay tuned for the update on the revised time!” This has surely made the actress’ fans quite upset.

Arshad Warsi confirms Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar

There have been a lot of reports with Welcome 3, and recently while talking to Hindustan Times, Arshad Warsi confirmed that Welcome 3 is happening, and along with him it will feature Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Sanjay Dutt. Everyone who has been waiting for Welcome 3 is super excited about it now.

Also Read: Exciting! Arshad Warsi confirms starring in Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt; “It’s an insanely larger than life theatrical film”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

 

