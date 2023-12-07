Trending Entertainment News Today: What Jhumka gets a great response, Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday’s PDA and more

MUMBAI: A lot of things have happened in the entertainment industry today. You might have missed some important updates and news from the world of entertainment, but don’t worry as TellyChakkar is here with the round up of what all happened in the Indian movie industry today.

Check out the trending entertainment news below...

What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gets a great response

Finally, today the second song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani titled What Jhumka was released. The song has impressed one and all, and it is getting a great response. Everyone is praising Ranveer and Alia’s amazing dance moves.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted doing some PDA

There have been rumours of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday dating each other. But, recently, the two were spotted together doing some PDA in Spain which confirms that they are in a relationship.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he showed the Jawan Prevue first to Salman Khan

Yesterday, Salman Khan took to Twitter to praise Jawan prevue and today, Shah Rukh Khan thanked him and also revealed that the former was the first one to see it. SRK tweeted, “Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha!! Thanks for your wishes and booking the first ticket already. Love you.”

Super 30 completes 4 years of its release; Hrithik Roshan says, “One I will forever cherish”

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 completed four years of its release today. The actor took to his Insta story to share multiple stories which had different stills of the film and it read, “Some films leave a deep imprint as an actor & collaborator. Super 30 for me is an experience lived. One I will forever cherish.”

Farhan Akhtar thanks audiences as Bhaag Milkha Bhaag completes 10 years of its release

While Super 30 completed 4 years of its release, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag completed 10 years of its release today. Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to thank the audiences. He wrote, “It’s been 10 years since the release of a film that has meant a lot in my career and in my life. The fact that it also holds a dear place in your hearts is the cherry on top. Your love gave justification to the effort and sacrifices. Thank you from the bottom of my heart again.. and to Rakeysh for making me a part of celebrating the legendary Milkhaji #10YearsOfBMB #10YearsOfBhaagMilkhaBhaag.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.