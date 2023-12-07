Trending Entertainment News Today: What Jhumka gets a great response, Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday’s PDA and more

From What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani being released to Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s viral pictures, here are all the trending entertainment news of the day...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/12/2023 - 21:19
movie_image: 
Jhumka

MUMBAI: A lot of things have happened in the entertainment industry today. You might have missed some important updates and news from the world of entertainment, but don’t worry as TellyChakkar is here with the round up of what all happened in the Indian movie industry today.

Check out the trending entertainment news below...

What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gets a great response

Finally, today the second song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani titled What Jhumka was released. The song has impressed one and all, and it is getting a great response. Everyone is praising Ranveer and Alia’s amazing dance moves.

Also Read: WOW! Netizens love What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; they say, “Amazing song... Karan Johar is best”

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted doing some PDA

There have been rumours of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday dating each other. But, recently, the two were spotted together doing some PDA in Spain which confirms that they are in a relationship.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he showed the Jawan Prevue first to Salman Khan

Yesterday, Salman Khan took to Twitter to praise Jawan prevue and today, Shah Rukh Khan thanked him and also revealed that the former was the first one to see it. SRK tweeted, “Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha!! Thanks for your wishes and booking the first ticket already. Love you.”

Super 30 completes 4 years of its release; Hrithik Roshan says, “One I will forever cherish”

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 completed four years of its release today. The actor took to his Insta story to share multiple stories which had different stills of the film and it read, “Some films leave a deep imprint as an actor & collaborator. Super 30 for me is an experience lived. One I will forever cherish.”

Farhan Akhtar thanks audiences as Bhaag Milkha Bhaag completes 10 years of its release

While Super 30 completed 4 years of its release, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag completed 10 years of its release today. Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to thank the audiences. He wrote, “It’s been 10 years since the release of a film that has meant a lot in my career and in my life. The fact that it also holds a dear place in your hearts is the cherry on top. Your love gave justification to the effort and sacrifices. Thank you from the bottom of my heart again.. and to Rakeysh for making me a part of celebrating the legendary Milkhaji #10YearsOfBMB #10YearsOfBhaagMilkhaBhaag.”

Also Read: WOAH! Rumoured lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted doing some PDA – Pics Inside

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

What Jhumka Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Aditya Roy Kapur Ananya Panday Shah Rukh Khan Jawan Prevue Salman Khan Hrithik Roshan Super 30 Farhan Akhtar Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/12/2023 - 21:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “I have chosen this, I knew what I was signing up for, but I don’t want anyone else to give up on things they love,”, Sumbul Toqueer Khan talks about the secrecy around her stepmother's identity and her father’s re-marriage and more!
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking twist! Garry's truth exposed in front of everyone, Sahiba is proved innocent
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Trending Entertainment News Today: What Jhumka gets a great response, Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday’s PDA and more
MUMBAI: A lot of things have happened in the entertainment industry today. You might have missed some important updates...
Pandya Store: Upcoming Drama! Chutki and Ciku go missing, Pandya family in a mode of panic!
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: OMG! Surilii on her path to reach the police station, falls prey to a deadly plan
MUMBAI: Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Baalveer 3: OMG! Baalveer gets Mrityudand
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Recent Stories
Jhumka
Trending Entertainment News Today: What Jhumka gets a great response, Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday’s PDA and more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
WOW! Netizens love What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; they say, “Amazing song... Karan Johar is best”
Jawan
Must Read! Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra reveals why she didn’t click a picture with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets
janvi
Wow! Check out the times Janhvi Kapoor looked sizzling in saree
Rumoured lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted doing some PDA – Pics Inside
WOAH! Rumoured lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted doing some PDA – Pics Inside
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan is doing something that no other actor has ever done
perfect twist to Madan Mohan’s Jhoomka Gira Re
Entertaining! What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gives a perfect twist to Madan Mohan’s Jhoomka Gira Re