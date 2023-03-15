Trending! Jawan gets postponed, Kangana Ranaut wraps up Chandramukhi 2 and more; here are trending entertainment news of the day

From reports of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan getting postponed to Kangana Ranaut wrapping up the shooting of Chandramukhi 2; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/15/2023 - 20:53
movie_image: 
Kangan Ranaut

MUMBAI :A lot of things happen in the entertainment industry in just one day. So, sometimes you might miss some important update or news. But, don’t worry as TellyChakkar is here with the round up of what all happened in the entertainment industry today.

Below are the trending entertainment news of the day...

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan postponed?

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan was slated to release in June this year. But, there are reports that the movie has been postponed to October. However, some reports are also claiming that it is not yet postponed. Now, let’s wait for an official announcement about the release date again.

Also Read: Will Akshay Kumar and John Abraham return in Desi Boyz 2? Producer Anand Pandit reveals – Exclusive

Kangana Ranaut wraps up the shooting of Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the Tamil movie Chandramukhi 2. She has been busy shooting for the film for the past few weeks, and today, she wrapped up the shooting of the film. She posted on social media, “Being a film crew you meet so many wonderful people they become more than family/friends because together you fight/face/ride many intense highs/lows, and suddenly when it’s a wrap it’s time to move on,it’s never easy to let go, tears don’t stop as I say bye again #Chandramukhi2.”

A docu-drama on Yo Yo Honey Singh’s life

Netflix today announced that soon we will get to watch a docu-drama based on the life of rapper and music composer Yo Yo Honey Singh. The OTT platform tweeted, “Singh-ing at top of our voices because Honey Singh's latest documentary is coming soon on Netflix!”

Pathaan OTT release date out

Pathaan has taken the box office by storm, and now, here’s a good news for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans. Reportedly, the movie will premiere on OTT on 22nd March 2023. So, are you excited to experience Pathaan on OTT?

Also Read:  Wow! Pathaan to release on Amazon Prime Video on this date

Actor Sameer Khakhar passes away

We woke up with the sad news that Bollywood and TV actor Sameer Khakhar has passed away. He was known for his performance in the TV shows and movies like Nukkad, Circus, Jai Ho, Hasee Toh Phasee, and others. We pray that the actor’s soul rests in peace.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

