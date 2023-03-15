Trending! Jawan gets postponed, Kangana Ranaut wraps up Chandramukhi 2 and more; here are trending entertainment news of the day

MUMBAI :A lot of things happen in the entertainment industry in just one day. So, sometimes you might miss some important update or news. But, don’t worry as TellyChakkar is here with the round up of what all happened in the entertainment industry today.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan postponed?

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan was slated to release in June this year. But, there are reports that the movie has been postponed to October. However, some reports are also claiming that it is not yet postponed. Now, let’s wait for an official announcement about the release date again.

Kangana Ranaut wraps up the shooting of Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the Tamil movie Chandramukhi 2. She has been busy shooting for the film for the past few weeks, and today, she wrapped up the shooting of the film. She posted on social media, “Being a film crew you meet so many wonderful people they become more than family/friends because together you fight/face/ride many intense highs/lows, and suddenly when it’s a wrap it’s time to move on,it’s never easy to let go, tears don’t stop as I say bye again #Chandramukhi2.”

Being a film crew you meet so many wonderful people they become more than family/friends because together you fight/face/ride many intense highs/lows, and suddenly when it’s a wrap it’s time to move on,it’s never easy to let go, tears don’t stop as I say bye again #Chandramukhi2 pic.twitter.com/eWuFElDJwt — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 15, 2023

A docu-drama on Yo Yo Honey Singh’s life

Netflix today announced that soon we will get to watch a docu-drama based on the life of rapper and music composer Yo Yo Honey Singh. The OTT platform tweeted, “Singh-ing at top of our voices because Honey Singh's latest documentary is coming soon on Netflix!”

Singh-ing at top of our voices because Honey Singh's latest documentary is coming soon on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/4fP45lmEla — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 15, 2023

Pathaan OTT release date out

Pathaan has taken the box office by storm, and now, here’s a good news for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans. Reportedly, the movie will premiere on OTT on 22nd March 2023. So, are you excited to experience Pathaan on OTT?

Actor Sameer Khakhar passes away

We woke up with the sad news that Bollywood and TV actor Sameer Khakhar has passed away. He was known for his performance in the TV shows and movies like Nukkad, Circus, Jai Ho, Hasee Toh Phasee, and others. We pray that the actor’s soul rests in peace.

