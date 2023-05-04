Trending! Jr. NTR joining War 2, Pushpa The Rule teaser, check out some of the trending news of the day

From actor Jr. NTR joining the cast of the movie War 2 to Pushpa The Rule teaser and first look of the actress Rashmika Mandanna, check out some of the amazing trending news from the entertainment world
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 21:35
movie_image: 
Trending! Jr. NTR joining War 2, Pushpa The Rule teaser, check out some of the trending news of the day

MUMBAI:It is yet another day with some great news from the entertainment world, and there are few news and information from Bollywood which has grabbed the attention, so let us have a look at the list of hot and trending news from the entertainment world.

Salaar

Upcoming movie of Prabhas which is directed by Prashanth neel titled Salaar is the current talk of the town, the movie is currently in the making and no doubt it is considered as one of the most awaited movies of all time. The movie is trending today as the release date is floating all over.

Pushpa The Rule

Another upcoming movie from the south industry is Pushpa The Rule which has Allu Arjun in the leading role, the first part of the movie got some amazing response from the fans and they are eagerly looking forward to the sequel of the movie, the makers have dropped the glimpses and the teaser of the movie along with the first look of the birthday girl Rashmika Mandana.

ALSO READ –Must Read! Shah Rukh Khan reveals he was supposed to do another film with late actress Divya Bharti and was shocked to hear of her sudden passing

War 2

Yet another big announcement which happened today was that South superstar Jr. NTR is all set to be the part of the upcoming movie War 2 which has Hrithik Roshan in the leading role. The movie will be directed by Ayan Mukerji and the fans are now eagerly looking forward to see this collaboration.

Rashmika Mandana

One of the most loved actresses from the south industry is Rashmika Mandanna, she is known as the National Crush and she was seen celebrating her 27th birthday today, the fans are not keeping calm but are showing all the love and wishing the actress all over the internet.

What are your views on these hot news from the entertainment world and which news has grabbed you your attention, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Must Read! Jacqueline Fernandes reaches the Patiala House Court for the hearing in Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s 200 crore extortion scam

Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa The Rule Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 21:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Se-yeong Oh, the stunt choreographer of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter
MUMBAI:After Pathaan, now everyone’s eyes are on Siddharth Anand’s next directorial Fighter which stars Hrithik Roshan...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Seerat marks her return to ruin Angad and Sahiba's relationship
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Trending! Jr. NTR joining War 2, Pushpa The Rule teaser, check out some of the trending news of the day
MUMBAI:It is yet another day with some great news from the entertainment world, and there are few news and information...
Exclusive! “I had met few Royal people for the preparation of this character” Akshay Oberoi
MUMBAI:Actor Akshay Oberoi has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution,...
Happy Family Condition Apply review! Ratna Pathak Shah takes the lamplight in this fam com
MUMBAI:Ever since the trailer of the web series of Happy Family Conditions Apply was out the fans were eagerly looking...
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Sreejita De and her partner Michael Blohm-Pape to participate in the show?
MUMBAI:Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Recent Stories
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Se-yeong Oh, the stunt choreographer of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Se-yeong Oh, the stunt choreographer of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter

Latest Video

Related Stories
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Se-yeong Oh, the stunt choreographer of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Se-yeong Oh, the stunt choreographer of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter
Jacqueline Fernandes
Must Read! Jacqueline Fernandes reaches the Patiala House Court for the hearing in Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s 200 crore extortion scam
This is my moment of Eklavya meeting Dronacharya
Section 84: Abhishek Banerjee roped in opposite Big B, says, "This is my moment of Eklavya meeting Dronacharya
Divya Bharti
Must Read! Shah Rukh Khan reveals he was supposed to do another film with late actress Divya Bharti and was shocked to hear of her sudden passing
Manoj Bajpayee
Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee reveals how he had to do dirty films to make ends meet, says “They came with suitcases full of money, and to say no was the toughest task”
Crew reveals
WOW! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent post about The Crew reveals something MAJOR about the film