Trending! Jr. NTR joining War 2, Pushpa The Rule teaser, check out some of the trending news of the day

MUMBAI:It is yet another day with some great news from the entertainment world, and there are few news and information from Bollywood which has grabbed the attention, so let us have a look at the list of hot and trending news from the entertainment world.

Salaar

Upcoming movie of Prabhas which is directed by Prashanth neel titled Salaar is the current talk of the town, the movie is currently in the making and no doubt it is considered as one of the most awaited movies of all time. The movie is trending today as the release date is floating all over.

Pushpa The Rule

Another upcoming movie from the south industry is Pushpa The Rule which has Allu Arjun in the leading role, the first part of the movie got some amazing response from the fans and they are eagerly looking forward to the sequel of the movie, the makers have dropped the glimpses and the teaser of the movie along with the first look of the birthday girl Rashmika Mandana.

War 2

Yet another big announcement which happened today was that South superstar Jr. NTR is all set to be the part of the upcoming movie War 2 which has Hrithik Roshan in the leading role. The movie will be directed by Ayan Mukerji and the fans are now eagerly looking forward to see this collaboration.

Rashmika Mandana

One of the most loved actresses from the south industry is Rashmika Mandanna, she is known as the National Crush and she was seen celebrating her 27th birthday today, the fans are not keeping calm but are showing all the love and wishing the actress all over the internet.

