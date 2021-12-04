TRENDING! Kangana Ranaut’s car was mobbed, Ahan Shetty’s Tadap, Nora’s braless picture, and more…

MUMBAI: In this write-up, we bring you all the trending stories from Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT, and the television industry.

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut shared stories where her car was surrounded by the mob in Punjab. While interacting with the mob, a woman suggested the actor to think before saying anything on the public platform.

Bollywood fraternity had been congratulating Ahan Shetty for his debut film Tadap. The film also features Tara Sutaria in the lead.

Kriti Sanon in an interview revealed that she had a backup career plan before entering Bollywood. She had scored in GMAT entrance.

Vicky Kaushal was spotted leaving Katrina Kaif’s house at midnight. Fans on social media guess that they were prepping for their sangeet.

Geeta Basra in an interview revealed that even after two miscarriages, she and her husband Harbhajan Singh didn’t stop trying for a second baby. The couple was recently blessed with a baby boy.

Nora Fatehi’s braless look in a Shimmery Thigh Slit dress goes viral on social media.

Riteish Deshmukh announced Ra.one 2 without Shah Rukh Khan. The mega star replied to him by saying he couldn’t afford the suit for Part 2.

Hollywood

It seems Kim Kardashian is madly in love with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West parted ways last year owing to several differences.

BTS singer Seok-Jin celebrates his birthday today. Fans give him a surprise during the live concert.

Vanessa Hudgens in an interview said, she likes to be without a bra. It's not comfortable for her. And she doesn't want to feel restricted with bras.

Ali Fazal has signed his fourth Hollywood film in which he will be sharing screen space with Gerard Butler.

Daniel Radcliffe revealed his experience of working with Robert Pattinson.

Television

Urfi Javed reacts to Tejasswi Prakash’s statement where she accused Pratik Sehajpal of touching her inappropriately on the show Bigg Boss Season 15.

Actor Eijaz Khan revealed that he has not watched even a single episode of the currently airing Bigg Boss Season 15.

Late Siddharth Shukla became the most searched male celebrity on the Internet in 2021.

OTT

Fans get emotional as the ending of Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 takes an unexpected turn.

Harry Potter Fantasy Saga fans debate about what will happen next with Dumbledore, Yoda, and Gandalf.

