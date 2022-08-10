Trending news! Aashiqana season 3, Allu Arjun and others check out some of the trending of the day

From Aashiqana season 3 to stream on Disney + hotstar to 20 years of Allu Arjun check out some of the trending news from the entertainment world
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delever great news from the entertainment world and now keeping the promise to serve you  some trending news for the day we are back, and check out some of the trending news from the entertainment world.

20 years of Allu Arjun s

South superstar Allu Arjun completes 20 years in the industry, no doubt about over the time with his amazing acting contribution and his style and Swag he has created a strong fan base for himself not only at regional level but also and at the Pan India level 

Aashiqana season 3 

One of the most loved web series on Disney hotstar is Aashiqana  after the successful run of season one and season 2 the makers are back with a season 3 and it is trending all over the internet.

Gauri Khan 

Gauri Khan has dropped a family picture along with Shahrukh Khan and three kids, the picture is getting viral all over the internet and the picture is given a perfect family goals, since then Gauri Khan is trending already internet

Samantha Ruth Prabhu 

Samanta is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Shakuntalam the movie has been the talk of the town and trailer is getting some amazing response, the fans are eagerly looking forward to see the actress it this upcoming movie.

Well these are some of the trending news from the entertainment world of the day, which news has grabbed attention, do let us know, in the comment section below.

