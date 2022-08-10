Trending news! Bholaa, PS2 check out some of the trending news of the day

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some great information from the entertainment world and now we are back with the trending news of the day from the entertainment world.

Ajay Devgn

The fans are not keeping calm but are expressing their excitement as one of the much awaited movies of the Year Bholaa which has Ajay Devgn in the leading role is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow on 30th March, the fans are sharing posters all over the internet and eargerly looking forward to the release.

Shaakuntalam

Another movie coming from the south industry is Shaakuntalam which has Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the leading role, the trailer of the movie was immensely loved and the fans are looking forward to see their favourite actress Samantha once again in a different avatar.

Priyanka Chopra is grabbing the attention of the fans with her statement with the regards to Bollywood groupism, this statement of the actress has been grabbing the attention and many people are wondering what she must have gone through back then.

PS2

Another much awaited movie of the year is PS2, it is the movie directed by Mani Ratnam, the prequel of the movie was immensely loved by the fans and PS2 is trending all over the internet as the trailer will be releasing today .

