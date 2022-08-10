Trending news! Bholaa, PS2 check out some of the trending news of the day

From Ajay Devgan's Bholaa to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's PS2 check out some of the trending news from the entertainment world
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/29/2023 - 21:35
movie_image: 
Trending news! Bholaa, PS2 check out some of the trending news of the day

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some great information from the entertainment world and now we are back with the trending news of the day from the entertainment world.

Ajay Devgn

The fans are not keeping calm but are expressing their excitement as one of the much awaited movies of the Year Bholaa which has Ajay Devgn in the leading role is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow on 30th March, the fans are sharing posters all over the internet and eargerly  looking forward to the release.

Shaakuntalam 

Another movie coming from the south industry is Shaakuntalam which has Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the leading role, the trailer of the movie was immensely loved and the fans are looking forward to see their favourite actress Samantha once again in a different avatar.

also read -What! Nawazuddin Siddiqui asked to withdraw Rs 100 Crore defamation suit against wife Aaliya

Priyanka Chopra is grabbing the attention of the fans with her statement with the regards to Bollywood groupism, this statement of the actress has been grabbing the attention and many people are wondering what she must have gone through back then.

PS2 

Another much awaited movie of the year is PS2, it is the movie directed by Mani Ratnam, the prequel of the movie was immensely loved by the fans and PS2 is trending all over the internet as the trailer will be releasing today .

Well these are some of the trending  information from the world of Bollywood for today, which news has grabbed your attention, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

also read- Must read! Who is Tania Shroff, girlfriend of Ahaan Shetty?

Ajay Devgn Bholaa Aishwarya Rai PS2 Priyanka Chopra BOLLYWOOD TRENDING NEWS Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/29/2023 - 21:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Trending news! Bholaa, PS2 check out some of the trending news of the day
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some great information from the entertainment world...
WOW! Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more 40 plus actresses who are ruling the box office
MUMBAI:There was a time in Bollywood when after getting married and having kids, and after a certain age actresses were...
Exclusive! "I wanted to make audience laugh and this is the perfect script and character" Shweta Tripathi
MUMBAI:Actress Shweta Tripathi has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya’s Disha Jain talks about being a part of the show, “ I was really happy and excited, and the show has a very big fan base and a legacy of its own”!
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of...
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Malaika Arora, to judge the upcoming season?
MUMBAI:Nachi Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Must read! Who is Tania Shroff, girlfriend of Ahaan Shetty?
MUMBAI:There are many news and articles which are speaking about the relationship of Ahaan Shetty,who is the son of...
Recent Stories
Trending news! Bholaa, PS2 check out some of the trending news of the day
Trending news! Bholaa, PS2 check out some of the trending news of the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
WOW! Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more 40 plus actresses who are ruling the box office
WOW! Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more 40 plus actresses who are ruling the box office
Must read! Who is Tania Shroff, girlfriend of Ahaan Shetty?
Must read! Who is Tania Shroff, girlfriend of Ahaan Shetty?
The Big Bang Theory
What! Jaya Bachchan slams The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar for using derogatory remarks on Madhuri Dixit, says “Gandi Zubaan Hai”
Nawazuddin Siddiqui asked to withdraw Rs 100 Crore defamation suit against wife Aaliya
What! Nawazuddin Siddiqui asked to withdraw Rs 100 Crore defamation suit against wife Aaliya
Vedika Nawani on her Chatrapathi co-star Sreenivas Bellamkonda
Exclusive! Vedika Nawani on her Chatrapathi co-star Sreenivas Bellamkonda, “He is one of the sweetest people”
Dasara
Nani denies clash between 'Dasara' and Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bholaa'