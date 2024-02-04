Trending News Today: From Amit Antil in Ramayama movie to Jiya Shankar’s real name- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

BARC weekly update

Check out the list of top 20 shows last week over here:BARC Ratings: Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav sees a jump in TRP enters top five shows; Mangal Lakshmi sees rise in TRP; Udne Ki Asha sees a drop TRP; Kundali Bhgaya sees a drop; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Jhanak; YRKKH, SSTTT

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 – Exclusive

As per sources, Khanzaadi has been offered the show and she might participate in the show, though there is no confirmation on the same. Read to know more: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Khanzaadi to participate in the show?

As per sources, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant Jad Hadid will participate in the show, though there is no confirmation on the same. Read to know more: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Jad Hadid to participate in the show?

Ramayana movie – Exclusive

As per sources, Kalash... Ek Vishwaas actor Amit Antil has been roped in for the movie. Read to know full story, here: Kalash... Ek Vishwaas actor Amit Antil joins the cast of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana - Exclusive!

Jiya Shankar – Exclusive

Credible sources inform us that Jiya is not her original name either. Born to Surekha Gavli, Jiya’s real name in her early schooling days was Siddhi Maane. Read to know more: Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jiya Shankar’s FIRST NAME is Siddhi – Did You Know? EXCLUSIVE!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Exclusive

TellyChakkar got in touch with Garvita and in an exclusive conversation, she mentioned about her stint in the show and how much she likes her role. Check out the full story here: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehllata Hai: Garvita Sidhwani says, ‘I am closer to my character Ruhi than my role in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ - EXCLUSIVE

Shruti Ulfat, who happens to be an integral part of the show, spoke exclusively to TellyChakkar as to all what transpired on the set. Read to know more: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shruti Panwar reveals the REAL REASON behind Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe’s TERMINATION - Exclusive

Teri Meri Doriyaann – Exclusive

Actress Yami Khandelwal will be seen entering the show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is all set to take a leap and there are many new actors which have been roped in for the show. Yami has earlier been the winner of Junior Miss India 2023. Check out the full story here: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Yami Khandelwal roped in for the Star Plus show - EXCLUSIVE

