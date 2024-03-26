Trending News Today: From Aryanshi Sharma in Bigg Boss OTT s3 to BMCM trailer out -all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - Exclusive

While the show has been doing well, there has been shocking news lately where Pratiksha and Shehzada have been terminated. Shivam Khajuria who plays Rohit in the show was recently asked to comment on the same. Check out what the actor had to say, here:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivam Khajuria talks about his COMEBACK to the show; shares ‘Rohit will be seen in a different…’ - EXCLUSIVE

TV actor Aniruddh Dave has been a part of the industry for a long time now. Aniruddh Dave, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, talks about his perspective on the way the industry functions. Check out the full story here: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aniruddh Dave talks about actors’ replacement; says ‘Audience is connected with the character, not the actor’ – EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Niyati Joshi sheds light about how she has grown as an artist through this show, her thoughts on playing a character which is older than her actual age and the challenges that she has encountered. Here’s the full conversation: EXCLUSIVE! I did not want to grey my hair for the look of Swarna and I was particular about it: Niyati Joshi on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Bigg Boss OTT – Exclusive

As we had reported that Season 3 might begin from May 2024 and will stream on JioCinema. As per sources, Social media influencer Aryanshi Sharma might be participating in the show though there is no confirmation on the same. Check out the full story here: Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Influencer Aryanshi Sharma to participate in the show?

BMCM Trailer

After a lot of anticipation from the audience, one of the most awaited trailer of Bade Miyan CHote Miyan featuring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha, has been released. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who is known for Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. Check out the trailer here: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff arrive with another dose of fist-thumping desh bhakti

Kanwar Dhillon – Exclusive

Tellychakkar got in touch with Kanwar Dhillon where the he revealed how things didn't work out for the show and if he ever face casting couch. Read the full conversation here: Kanwar Dhillon talks about his casting couch experience and reveals projects that he wanted to be part of but couldn't - Exclusive

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai – Exclusive

Tellychakkar got in touch with Shubbhangi Atre where we got into an exclusive conversation. The actress had a very insightful reply when she was asked about her journey in the industry. Read the full conversation here: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai: ‘Sustaining yourself after entering the acting industry is very difficult’, says Shubhangi Atre – EXCLUSIVE

Swatantra Veer Savarkar – Exclusive

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Rajesh Khera spoke on his movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and also on his movie being called as propaganda. Check out the full conversation here: Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actor Rajesh Khera on the movie been called a propaganda

