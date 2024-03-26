Trending News Today: From Aryanshi Sharma in Bigg Boss OTT s3 to BMCM trailer out -all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

We are here to bring to you some trending stories from the world of TV, OTT and movies that topped the list of the day.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 21:57
movie_image: 
Aryanshi

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - Exclusive

While the show has been doing well, there has been shocking news lately where Pratiksha and Shehzada have been terminated. Shivam Khajuria who plays Rohit in the show was recently asked to comment on the same. Check out what the actor had to say, here:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivam Khajuria talks about his COMEBACK to the show; shares ‘Rohit will be seen in a different…’ - EXCLUSIVE

TV actor Aniruddh Dave has been a part of the industry for a long time now. Aniruddh Dave, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, talks about his perspective on the way the industry functions. Check out the full story here: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aniruddh Dave talks about actors’ replacement; says ‘Audience is connected with the character, not the actor’ – EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Niyati Joshi sheds light about how she has grown as an artist through this show, her thoughts on playing a character which is older than her actual age and the challenges that she has encountered. Here’s the full conversation: EXCLUSIVE! I did not want to grey my hair for the look of Swarna and I was particular about it: Niyati Joshi on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Bigg Boss OTT – Exclusive

As we had reported that Season 3 might begin from May 2024 and will stream on JioCinema. As per sources, Social media influencer Aryanshi Sharma might be participating in the show though there is no confirmation on the same. Check out the full story here: Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Influencer Aryanshi Sharma to participate in the show?

BMCM Trailer

After a lot of anticipation from the audience, one of the most awaited trailer of Bade Miyan CHote Miyan featuring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha, has been released. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who is known for Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. Check out the trailer here: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff arrive with another dose of fist-thumping desh bhakti

Kanwar Dhillon – Exclusive

Tellychakkar got in touch with Kanwar Dhillon where the he revealed how things didn't work out for the show and if he ever face casting couch. Read the full conversation here: Kanwar Dhillon talks about his casting couch experience and reveals projects that he wanted to be part of but couldn't - Exclusive

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai – Exclusive

Tellychakkar got in touch with Shubbhangi Atre where we got into an exclusive conversation. The actress had a very insightful reply when she was asked about her journey in the industry. Read the full conversation here: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai: ‘Sustaining yourself after entering the acting industry is very difficult’, says Shubhangi Atre – EXCLUSIVE

Swatantra Veer Savarkar – Exclusive

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Rajesh Khera spoke on his movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and also on his movie being called as propaganda. Check out the full conversation here: Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actor Rajesh Khera on the movie been called a propaganda

These were the updates for today and we know you love to stay up to date with all the happenings in the world of entertainment.

Tell us your opinions in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai YRKKH Shehzada Dhami Pratiksha Honmukhe Shivam Khajuria Anirudh Dave Niyati Joshi Star Plus Bigg Boss OTT season 3 Aryanshi Sharma BMCM Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Akshay Kumar Tiger Shroff Manushi Chhillar Alaya F Sonakshi Sinha Ali Abbas Zafar Kanwar Dhillon Udne Ki Asha Ayesha Singh Bhabhji Ghar Par Hai Shubhangi Atre Swatantra Veer Savarkar Randeep Hooda Rajesh Khera TV News Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 21:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
The Excitement for Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Crew' peaks, Opens its Advance Booking on Popular Demand Today!
MUMBAI: With the release of the trailer and the songs, the excitement among the audiences for 'Crew' is rising. The...
Trending News Today: From Aryanshi Sharma in Bigg Boss OTT s3 to BMCM trailer out -all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
After Janhvi Kapoor in RC16 and Kiara Advani in Game Changer, is it Sara Ali Khan’s turn next to enter South Indian cinema?
MUMBAI: The new generation of actors has been doing well, be it with their acting, their fitness routines or their...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Influencer Aryanshi Sharma to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Crew actress Kareena Kapoor Khan drops some BTS that is raising the excitement bar
MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Crew has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the movie was announced. The...
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress Alaya F sizzles in her new photo shoot, check it out
MUMBAI: Amongst a lot of upcoming movies, there’s one that is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar which is titled ‘Bade Miyan...
Recent Stories
crew
The Excitement for Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Crew' peaks, Opens its Advance Booking on Popular Demand Today!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
crew
The Excitement for Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Crew' peaks, Opens its Advance Booking on Popular Demand Today!
Janhvi
After Janhvi Kapoor in RC16 and Kiara Advani in Game Changer, is it Sara Ali Khan’s turn next to enter South Indian cinema?
Kareena
Crew actress Kareena Kapoor Khan drops some BTS that is raising the excitement bar
Alaya
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress Alaya F sizzles in her new photo shoot, check it out
Banita
Banita Sandhu Embarks on an Exciting Journey as Shooting Commences for G2 in Bhuj, Gujarat
bmcm pathan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Fans get reminded of Pathaan while watching the trailer