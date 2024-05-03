Trending News Today: From Manisha Rani on her bond with Rithwik Dhanjani to Bigg Boss OTT S3 release date-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Manisha Rani spills the beans on her bonding with Rithwik Dhanjani – Exclusive

Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. She then participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 where she created history by becoming the first wild card contestant to win the show. TellyChakkar got in touch with Manisha and asked about her equation with host Rithvik Dhanjani and she revealed the changes that the show brought to her. Read the full article here: Manisha Rani breaks her silence on her bond with Rithvik Dhanjani and reveals the changes that the show has brought in her life - Exclusive

Bigg Boss OTT season streaming date – Exclusive

Bigg Boss is one of the most successful reality shows on television and today, it’s number one. Last Year Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was super successful where Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the show and Abhishek Malhan as the first runner up of the show. As we had reported earlier that Bigg Boss OTT will be beginning soon and now we got a month when the show will begin. Check out the full story here:Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Check out the month when the show will stream on JioCinema - Exclusive

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are finally married

On March 2, actress Surbhi Chandna and her longtime partner Karan Sharma got married. In Jaipur, Rajasthan, they were married in a lavish ceremony at the Chomu Palace Hotel. Since they made the announcement, fans have been incredibly eager about their wedding. On March 4, the actress posted a lovely photo to Instagram along with a special song, Kahani Suno. The newlywed may be seen holding her spouse Karan Sharma in the picture. The candid photo highlights her stunning engagement ring. Check out the full story here: Subhi Chandna radiates joy as she flaunts her engagement ring in her first wedding picture

Anuja Saathe reveals some interesting things about the upcoming OTT series Maharani 3 – Exclusive

Actress Anuja Sathe has impressed the audience with her performance in Maharani 2 and now she will be seen once again in season 3. During the exclusive chat session with Tellychakkar actress Anuja Sathe spoke on her character graph in season 3 and the highpoints of the 3rd instalment. Check out the full story here: Maharani 3: Anuja Sathe on her character graph and USP of season 3-Exclusive!

Vishal Vashishtha shares insights on being a part of Showtime – Exclusive

Actor Vishal Vashishtha was last seen in the OTT series Hustlers and the actor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming series for Hotstar titled Showtime. The show stars Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vijay Raaz. During the Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Vishal Vashishtha spoke in detail about the series and his experience working with Emraan Hashmi. Check out the full story here: Vishal Vashishtha on Hotstar series Showtime and sharing screen with Emraan Hashmi-Exclusive!

Shrimad Ramayan gets a new member in its line of cast – Exclusive

Snehal Waghmare enters the Sony TV show. Check out the full story here: Shrimad Ramayan: Snehal Waghmare roped in for the epic mythological saga - EXCLUSIVE

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak series gets a new member added to the cast – Exclusive

Pooja Somani becomes a part of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Check out the full story here: Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak: Punyashlok Ahilyabai actress Pooja Somani roped in for the show-Exclusive

Karan Malhotra, Sharad Malhotra and Preet Anand are in for a new project – Exclusive

Karan Malhotra, Sharad Malhotra and Preet Anand have teamed up for Rangrezaa Films’ new project. Check out the full story here: Mehendi Wala Ghar actor Karan Mehra teams up with Sharad Malhotra and Preet Anand Rangrezaa Films’ next! – EXCLUSIVE

Hritik Yadav reveals something major as he exits Dhartiputra Nandini – Exclusive

Hritik Yadav has taken an exit from the serial Dhartiputra Nandini and has revealed a shocking reason for his major decision. Check out the full story here: Dhartiputra Nandini : Hritik Yadav exits the show for this shocking reason - Exclusive

