Trending News Today: From Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat’s engagement rumor to Kiran Rao on her relationship with Aamir Khan-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

We are here to bring to you some trending stories from the world of TV, OTT and movies that topped the list of the day.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 03/13/2024 - 20:59
movie_image: 
Munmun

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Munmun Dutta-Raj Anadkat engagement – Breaking

There were reports today that Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat are engaged. However, it was a rumour as later the actress confirmed that they are not engaged. Read the full story here: Munmun Dutta denies engagement rumours with Raj Anadkat says, 'Ludicrous! ZERO OUNCE truth to anything' - Breaking

Laapataa Ladies – Exclusive

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, Filmmaker Kiran Rao spoke about her bond with Aamir Khan after their divorce. Read the full story here: Kiran Rao opens up on separation from Aamir Khan; says, 'We LOVE each other deeply' - Exclusive

Mangal Lakshmi spoiler – Exclusive

When the family gets to the hospital, Lakshmi and Kartik find out that Adit is seeing someone else. Read to know the full story: Mangal Lakshmi Spoiler: Lakshmi suspicious about Saumya and Adit’s relationship - Exclusive

Saumya hides behind a curtain, and Adit steps in to save her. Saumya is questioned by Lakshmi over her presence with Adit, though, and this causes a tense situation in which Saumya nearly spills the beans but Adit steps in to cover her. Read to know the full story here: Mangal Lakshmi Spoiler: Mangal catches Lipika red-handed stealing money from Lakshmi's purse - Exclusive

Atrangii multiverse – Breaking

While there are various adaptations and re-creations of concepts centering around Gods’ such as Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Hanuman and many more, there is a fresh show which will be rolled out on Rahu. The show will air on Atrangii and apparently, it will form a multiverse with another mythological show titled Tirupati Balaji Kathasar. Read to know the full story: Tirupati Balaji Kathasar: Atrangii to introduce multiverse with the launch of second presentation Rahu – BREAKING NEWS

These were the updates for today and we know you love to stay up to date with all the happenings in the world of entertainment.

Tell us your opinions in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Atrangii Mangal Lakshmi Colors TV Laapataa Ladies Kiran Rao Aamir Khan Munmun Dutta Raj Anadkat Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah TV News Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 03/13/2024 - 20:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
From cop in Jaane Jaan to lawyer in Murder Mubarak and a pilot in IC814– Vijay Varma set to soar high with interesting characters!
MUMBAI: After garnering immense praise for his impeccable performance as a cop in ‘Jaane Jaan’, Vijay Varma is set to...
Biggest Premiere of the day! Masses favorite couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey graces the red carpet of their film 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' in Mumbai!
MUMBAI: The time has come to witness one of the biggest premieres of Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's film 'Jatt Nuu...
Trending News Today: From Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat’s engagement rumor to Kiran Rao on her relationship with Aamir Khan-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Bigg Boss Season 3 OTT: Exclusive! Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra-Disha Patani starrer has us EXCITED for these 4 reasons
MUMBAI: 'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra...
Priya Banerjee is looking sexy in bikini as she dropped her vacation pictures
MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses on digital platforms is Priya Banerjee, over the time...
Recent Stories
Sargun Mehta
Biggest Premiere of the day! Masses favorite couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey graces the red carpet of their film 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' in Mumbai!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sargun Mehta
Biggest Premiere of the day! Masses favorite couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey graces the red carpet of their film 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' in Mumbai!
Sidharth
Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra-Disha Patani starrer has us EXCITED for these 4 reasons
Disha
Yodha actress Disha Patani sets the gram on fire with her new saree photoshoot
Khushi
Khushi Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan join hands - deets inside
Ajay
De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reunite for the sequel, here is when the movie will released
Main Atal Hoon
Main Atal Hoon: Fan Fiction! The director should’ve opted to make an OTT series out of the story; here’s why…