Trending News Today: From Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat’s engagement rumor to Kiran Rao on her relationship with Aamir Khan-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Munmun Dutta-Raj Anadkat engagement – Breaking

There were reports today that Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat are engaged. However, it was a rumour as later the actress confirmed that they are not engaged. Read the full story here: Munmun Dutta denies engagement rumours with Raj Anadkat says, 'Ludicrous! ZERO OUNCE truth to anything' - Breaking

Laapataa Ladies – Exclusive

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, Filmmaker Kiran Rao spoke about her bond with Aamir Khan after their divorce. Read the full story here: Kiran Rao opens up on separation from Aamir Khan; says, 'We LOVE each other deeply' - Exclusive

Mangal Lakshmi spoiler – Exclusive

When the family gets to the hospital, Lakshmi and Kartik find out that Adit is seeing someone else. Read to know the full story: Mangal Lakshmi Spoiler: Lakshmi suspicious about Saumya and Adit’s relationship - Exclusive

Saumya hides behind a curtain, and Adit steps in to save her. Saumya is questioned by Lakshmi over her presence with Adit, though, and this causes a tense situation in which Saumya nearly spills the beans but Adit steps in to cover her. Read to know the full story here: Mangal Lakshmi Spoiler: Mangal catches Lipika red-handed stealing money from Lakshmi's purse - Exclusive

Atrangii multiverse – Breaking

While there are various adaptations and re-creations of concepts centering around Gods’ such as Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Hanuman and many more, there is a fresh show which will be rolled out on Rahu. The show will air on Atrangii and apparently, it will form a multiverse with another mythological show titled Tirupati Balaji Kathasar. Read to know the full story: Tirupati Balaji Kathasar: Atrangii to introduce multiverse with the launch of second presentation Rahu – BREAKING NEWS

These were the updates for today and we know you love to stay up to date with all the happenings in the world of entertainment.

Tell us your opinions in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.